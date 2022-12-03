By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Ball State Cardinals running back Carson Steele has made a huge decision for his college football future, opting to enter the transfer portal. Steele posted a statement on his Twitter account on Saturday, revealing the news.

In a statement, Steele said. “I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no one else believed in me. The coaches, players, and staff have been more than great to me for the last two years and I’m so thankful for the friendships that I have made and I will cherish them forever. With that being said, my family and I have decided that it would be best for me to enter the transfer portal for my remaining years of eligibility.”

Steele, a sophomore, has two years of eligibility left as he hits the college football transfer portal.

The Ball State halfback earned first-team All-MAC honors this year, as he ran for a whopping 1,556 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, ranking sixth in the nation in total yards gained on the ground.

It’s pretty wild to see one of the best running backs in the nation hit the portal, but such is the way of life in the current state of college football.

Carson Steele can undoubtedly earn better NIL opportunities outside of the MAC, while also- theoretically- having a better chance to boost his potential NFL Draft stock.

The move leaves Ball State football scrambling, as their backup running backs behind Steele totaled a combined 235 yards on the ground in 2022.

Expect a transfer portal frenzy for the services of Carson Steele.