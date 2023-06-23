Former President Barack Obama is known not only for his leadership skills but also for his love of music. Every year, he shares his favorite songs in a curated playlist, giving us a glimpse into his musical taste. However, there have been speculations that someone else might be behind the selections. In a recent interview with Hasan Minhaj, Obama addressed these claims head-on, Yahoo reports.

President #Obama Letting Us Know He Makes His Own Playlists: Don’t Play With Me! pic.twitter.com/nxfp2Dubps — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 23, 2023

When Minhaj questioned whether Barack Obama actually listens to the songs, reads the books, and watches the movies on his lists, the former president emphatically confirmed that he does. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to share his playlists and debunked the notion that someone else is responsible for his selections. Obama playfully called out young people for thinking they invented rock ‘n' roll and hip-hop, asserting that he genuinely enjoys the music he includes in his playlists.

Obama even revealed that he has SiR and Scribz Riley's song Life Is Good on his iPad, proving his active engagement with contemporary music. While he acknowledges that he sometimes receives suggestions for tracks to check out, he maintains that he personally listens to, watches, or reads everything on his lists before including them. He is scrupulous about ensuring that the content reflects his genuine taste and interests.

Last year, Obama's summer playlist featured artists like Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, and Tems, among others. His diverse selection showcased his appreciation for a wide range of genres and artists.

Through his annual playlists, Obama continues to connect with people through the universal language of music. By curating these lists himself, he showcases his personal tastes and brings attention to talented artists from various backgrounds. As a music lover, Obama takes pride in his playlists, and his genuine enthusiasm resonates with listeners worldwide.