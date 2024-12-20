In Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears' running back room was running on fumes. D'Andre Swift and Travis Homer were the only two running backs to play, with Swift logging 46 offensive snaps (69%) and Homer seeing the field for 17 (25%). Now, receiver DJ Moore also saw time in the backfield, as the Bears desperately needed a running back against the Vikings. Now, against the Detroit Lions in Week 16, the Bears could be getting reinforcements at the running back position by the name of Roschon Johnson, per Nicholas Moreano on X.

“Roschon Johnson told me he has not officially cleared concussion protocol, but he does expect to play on Sunday against the Lions,” Moreano wrote. “He was a full participant this week in practice.”

After missing two weeks with a concussion, Johnson cleared the NFL concussion protocol after logging three consecutive full practices in a row.

And with Homer not expected to play on Sunday with a hamstring injury, Johnson's return is coming at a perfect time to end the season right.

Bears RB Roschon Johnson clears concussion protocol before Week 16 vs. Lions

Since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Johnson has manned the power back role for the Bears.

Playing second fiddle behind Bijan Robinson at Texas, Johnson wasn't viewed as a top back entering the league in 2023. However, after 26 games for the Bears, his role is cemented as the team's bruiser, considering his tough running style.

Swift isn't the type of back you use on short-yardage situations against a stacked-box defense. Instead, that's when Johnson's name should get called, as he's shown time and time again that he can usually break through a congested line of scrimmage and either score a short-yardage touchdown or first-down conversion.

Johnson has found the endzone more in 2024 than in his rookie season (2), scoring six touchdowns with three games left on the schedule.

And while he's rushed short of 200 yards this season, he's at least coming up big on goal-line runs aimed for the endzone.

As the Bears' power back, he pairs well with Swift. When the Bears need a big chunk play, maybe even a screen, Swift is the guy. However, in short-yardage situations, Swift has consistently fallen flat when asked to do what Johnson does so effortlessly.

So, having both running backs healthy for the Lions on Sunday is a good sign for a Bears offense that's struggled in 2024.