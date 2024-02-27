Will the Chicago Bears keep the No. 1 overall pick and draft Caleb Williams, or will they trade the selection? Bears general manager Ryan Poles provided an update on the possibility of trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
“#Bears GM Ryan Poles says he hasn’t had any ‘big-time conversations' with teams about possibly trading out of No. 1 but a lot of clubs have checked in to take the ‘temperature.' Says it would have to ‘help our organization significantly' to trade out,” Garafolo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
All of this leaves Justin Fields' NFL future clouded in uncertainty. The Bears will likely end up trading Fields if they hold onto the No. 1 pick and hit the refresh button with Williams at QB.
Chicago is keeping Fields up to date on the situation, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.
“#Bears GM Ryan Poles said he has been in contact with QB Justin Fields and assured him that he will be transparent with him throughout the process. Poles mentioned that they aim to do right by Fields if trading him becomes the option they pursue,” Meirov wrote on X.
Bears, Poles' difficult Fields-Williams decision
Fields still has a bright future in the NFL. He could emerge as a true superstar down the road. Many people around the league believe Fields can find plenty of success moving forward.
Williams, though, has been one of the best quarterbacks at the college football level over the past few years. He also has a chance to become an NFL superstar.
The Bears will need to determine whether or not Williams' high-ceiling is worth trading Fields. Ryan Poles and Chicago will have a difficult decision to make without question.