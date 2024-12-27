Before the Chicago Bears lost their 10th game in a row, falling short versus the Seattle Seahawks in a 6-3 rock fight, Olympics icon Simone Biles gave fans a reason to turn their attention away from the team's woeful standing. She sported a creative and customized outfit that displayed images of her husband and Bears safety, Jonathan Owens, via ClutchPoints.

Through her many years of gymnastics experience, Biles has learned the art of pageantry. Presentation is a central part of the highly demanding sport, a principle she continues to typify while cheering on Owens during Bears games. Execution remains the top priority, however, and that is an area where this franchise is severely lacking.

Bears let another one slip away

Biles once again witnessed Chicago fall on its face in Soldier Field, but at least she did so in style, right? Despite the defense's best efforts, the team struggled to move the ball down the field and succumbed to costly mistakes. When a dazzling Caleb Williams-to-Rome Odunze touchdown was wiped off the board due to a holding penalty late in the first half, fans should have realized that more misfortune was on the horizon.

The rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick threw for a measly 122 yards (4.4 yards gained per pass attempt) but did make some notable plays on the final drive of the game. He expertly dodged the defense and linked up with DJ Moore to convert a clutch first-down on fourth-and-5. Williams kept the momentum rolling a few plays later, finding Odunze for a 15-yard completion. The possibility of a game-tying field goal and overtime conclusion seemed feasible, until the QB ran out of magic.

Williams threw an interception with less than 20 seconds remaining, his first since Oct. 10, sealing the loss. The offensive line continues to struggle, and certainly did so on the final play of the game. The former USC Trojans star was sacked a whopping seven times, a troubling stat that he can improve by being more decisive in the pocket.

Although Simone Biles obviously wanted to see the Bears finally grab their fifth win, she can at least take some satisfaction in knowing that Jonathan Owens and the defense effectively carried out their job.

Chicago's defense bounces back after a rough few weeks

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist wants her husband to succeed, first and foremost. With the Seahawks managing just two field goals, the defense as a whole thrived on Thursday Night Football. Chicago collected three sacks, and Owens recorded four total tackles in defeat. The 29-year-old has one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one sack, one interception and 44 combined tackles this season.

Beyond his statistical contributions, though, Owens has an extremely supportive wife. Biles' outfit added a little romance to what was an otherwise horrifying evening in Soldier Field. If only the legendary athlete could infuse some of her winning experience into this spiraling franchise.

It is unclear if Biles just attended her final Bears home game, but Chicago will get one last crack at ending the losing streak in Week 18. Owens battles his former employer, the Green Bay Packers, in Lambeau Field.