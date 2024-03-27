After spending years in an unusual heel character that bypasses her signature nickname, her usual presentation, and her fan-favorite babyface ways for a leaner, meaner, more angular heel character, “The Man” Becky Lynch is officially back in the WWE Universe, and that decision in large part belongs to Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the current CCO of the promotion and lead creative voice.
Discussing how the creative workings of WWE have changed since Mr. McMahon was replaced by his son-in-law in an interview with Getting Over to help advertise her new book “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl,” Lynch celebrated the promotion's new creative direction, as she's found it much more creatively consistent than the previous administration.
“Consistency. I think that is the name of the game. Paul [Paul Levesque aka Triple H] tends to have a long-term vision of something, and an idea of something, and executes. Whereas, before, it was notorious that the show was being re-written as it was going on and we were live on TV and people didn't know what was happening in the third hour, and there would be stories that would star, and Vince would change his mind. With Paul, he sees things through. For better or worse, that gives a different viewing experience. Whether you like the story or not, you're going to see it through. I think it's good because you might not like the story on week two, but you don't know where it's going on week four. If we listen to people saying, ‘We don't like the story on week two,' then you might never get the magic you were going to get on week four. It's important to listen to the audience to a certain degree, but wrestling is intended to elicit emotional responses,” Becky Lynch told Getting Over via Fightful.
“For example, when I beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds, people were outraged. Good. That was the intention. You were meant to be outraged. You were meant to want to see her succeed. Then, I started talking about her hair, people were outraged that I might touch her hair and they were outraged, ‘How dare they?' You don't know where we are going. Also, I'm a heel, you were meant to be outraged by the things I do. Please understand that's a heel. A heel isn't somebody that gives cool zingers. It's somebody that is unlikable, that you want to see the babyface overthrow. It doesn't always work out. Anyway, after going on a tangent, the thing is, if you don't see things through, you don't get the magic at the end of the story. It is important to listen to the audience, but it's also, sometimes, for the greater good, it's important to not listen [laughs].”
After having to live through the unusual circumstances of having weekly RAW shows rewritten multiple times, including sometimes while the show was still on the air, having a booker who thinks well into the future and uses that foresight to make things even more interesting in the future, must be pretty incredible for Lynch and her peers, as it's no wonder fans are now considering this a golden era of WWE.
Becky Lynch believes it's fun to be bad.
Elsewhere on her book tour, Becky Lynch took a more macro question from USA Today that's so obvious it's hard to imagine she isn't asked it more often: does she prefer to work as a babyface or a heel?
While Lynch is better known for working as a babyface, in her very educated opinion, there's nothing more fun than working heel.
“It's more fun to be the bad guy. You can do no wrong. If people hate you, good, that's your job. If people love you, well, I'm just so good at my job that they love me. (Laughs) It's a lot easier. I remember seeing this meme back in like 2017, the ten hardest jobs in the world in no particular order. It was a deep sea fisherman and all these just chaotic jobs, and then it was like a WWE babyface. It is quite difficult, especially when you go from underdog to being top dog, because people resonate with the journey and the scrappiness.”
Alright, while putting being a WWE babyface on the same list as deep sea fisherman, as those people actualy die with regularity, there were far more failed babyfaces during the final act of the Vince McMahon era than there were successful ones, which has at least something to do with why Lynch and beyond are excited to work with Triple H moving forward.