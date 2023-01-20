Tee Higgins is hoping to see Damar Hamlin at the Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills Divisional Round playoff game this weekend. Higgins, who collided with Hamlin before he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in the Week 17 Monday Night Football game, was distraught immediately after the scary injury.

The Bengals star had been speaking to Damar Hamlin’s family following the injury, though he hasn’t yet spoken to the Bills safety since. When asked about a potential reunion at the Bengals-Bills game, Tee Higgins had this to say, per Ben Baby of ESPN.

“I’m pretty sure we’re just going to chop it up, laughs and giggles and just be happy to see him.”

The Bengals star said that it would be all “laughs and giggles” between he and Damar Hamlin, if the Bills star attends the Divisional Round contest.

Tee Higgins added that he hopes to see Hamlin on the field on Sunday.

Obviously, the injury was hard on Hamlin’s family, who had to watch as he fought for his life.

But it was just as hard on Higgins, who was blamed by some for the injury, something that the Hamlin family spoke out against.

Tee Higgins has to be overjoyed now to see how well Hamlin has recovered, even with the long road ahead.

There was some chatter about Hamlin possibly attending the Bengals-Bills game on Sunday.

There’s no doubt that it would be a very emotional moment for both teams were he to make an appearance.

Clearly, it would be a special moment for Tee Higgins individually, too.