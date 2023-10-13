The teardown with the Denver Broncos has already begun. After a disastrous season a year ago, the Broncos decided to drastically shake things up by trading a first-round pick to the New Orleans Saints so they could hire Sean Payton as their head coach. The pick they used to acquire Payton was the same pick they got from the Miami Dolphins after the Broncos traded them edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Denver has already begun making moves in 2023 too. They just traded Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers for a late-round pick swap. There are reports that Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton could be the next Broncos to get dealt. The Broncos tried to trade Frank Clark, but they could not find a suitor for him, so they just released him.

Quality edge rushers don't just hit the market very often. And when they do, they get scooped up quickly. That begs the question: who is going to sign Frank Clark? A few teams stand out as possible destinations.

Frank Clark was a Kansas City Chief as recently as last season and had been one for four seasons dating back to 2019. But, the Chiefs elected to let him walk in the offseason, so Clark took a nice payday with the Broncos that included $5.45 million guaranteed on a one-year deal. The Chiefs just drafted George Karlaftis in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and used a 2023 first-round pick on Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah, so it made sense for them to not spend up on another pass rusher with how much money they have invested to Patrick Mahomes and their offensive line.

But if a reunion could come cheaper? Who are the Chiefs to say no? That's exactly what they wouldn't say, as Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs are the front runners to land Clark's services once again.

The Chiefs certainly could use him. They rank 30th in ESPN's pass rush win rate metric. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, that isn't good enough. Clark would make a difference. If he's willing, the Chiefs should be willing to embrace a reunion too. Good thing it sounds like they are.

The Chiefs are the favorites to sign Frank Clark, but in the event things deviate from that expectation, the Jacksonville Jaguars would also make sense for Clark. Like the Chiefs, the Jaguars have expectations to advance far in the postseason. But also like the Chiefs, they aren't getting much from their pass rushers. The Jags rank 25th in ESPN's pass rush win rate metric. The Chiefs were 30th in that metric, but that also includes the game Chris Jones sat. Even after missing the first game of the season, Chris Jones still has 5.5 sacks on the year in five games.

Jacksonville has their version of Chris Jones in Josh Allen. Allen has six sacks in five games this season. The rest of the team has three sacks total. Kansas City has 11.5 sacks on the year from players not named Chris Jones. The Jaguars' pass rush needs help badly. Frank Clark provides that.

Much like the Jaguars, the Detroit Lions are a rising franchise that is winning games but isn't getting a ton from their pass rush. They rank 31st in ESPN's pass rush win rate metric. They do have a star in Aidan Hutchinson, who has 4.5 sacks on the season, but there isn't a ton of help around him either. The rest of the team not named Aidan Hutchinson has just five sacks on the season. Again, things would need to hit a snag with Clark and Kansas City. But if that happens, Clark would make sense on the Detroit Lions.