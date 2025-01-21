Gone are the days of the Los Angeles Rams aggressively pursuing high-profile free agents. The Rams pivoted to a draft-heavy model after their disastrous 2022 season. Their current model has now engineered the Rams' last two playoff runs.

But that doesn't mean the likes of Les Snead and Sean McVay should ignore free agency. The Rams can use the upcoming March period for another reason: Maintaining key pieces.

Los Angeles will have 19 total players set to leave. However, the Rams can prevent some of this class from signing elsewhere. These players can be rewarded for their loyalty, versatility or even following a late season surge. Here's the best players the Rams must re-sign in 2025 free agency.

Michael Hoecht, edge/LB

Michael Hoecht became the quintessential team player for the Rams.

He started his career as an interior defensive lineman. Hoecht later moved to outside linebacker in 2022, during a time the injuries mounted for the franchise. He's surrendered most of his snaps as Byron Young and rookie sensation Jared Verse handled the edge duties.

But Hoecht has accepted whatever role is available. He gave the defense pass rushing depth and a dependable run stuffer.

Hoecht isn't a household name in this free agent market. The 27-year-old deserves to stay in L.A. as long as he can. He's a valuable versatile asset for what became a stout Rams defense.

Neville Gallimore, DT

The nose tackle Gallimore put together a quiet 2024 campaign next to Bobby Brown III and leading interior defensive lineman Kobie Turner. He delivered 19 tackles, seven solo stops but zero sacks or tackles for a loss.

That changed quick once the regular season ended. Gallimore penetrated through for 2.5 sacks and two tackles for a loss during the playoffs.

The general manager Snead has a tough decision to make at the nose tackle spot. He has to decide to keep either Brown or Gallimore. Brown, though, smashed personal best numbers in 2024 — which could attract other team needing a nose.

Gallimore deserves to stay especially if Brown drifts.

Alaric Jackson, LT

Post Andrew Whitworth, Alaric Jackson has steadily thrived on the blindside.

Jackson has surrendered only three total sacks in the last two seasons. That's through 1,194 total pass blocking attempts, per Pro Football Focus. Jackson's blocking even became a highlight during the 5-12 campaign of 2022.

Jackson is still young, as he won't turn 27 until July. But he's in a FA class featuring Ronnie Stanley and Cam Robinson leading the available tackles.

The Rams re-signed one impact OL one year ago in Kevin Dotson. Jackson should be the next priority for L.A.

Who else should the Rams keep?

The rest of this FA class likely won't command a high market. One is running back Ronnie Rivers, who's a restricted free agent. Rivers helped provide depth and a special teams background. Another is the WR duo of Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson — both of whom signed late ahead of the 2023 season.

However, the future of Cooper Kupp is worth keeping an eye on. The Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player is teetering towards becoming a salary cap casualty, per Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. L.A. gains leverage in bringing either Robinson or Johnson back if Kupp leaves.

Even quarterback is worth monitoring. The Rams could lose both Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo. Though Stafford is the one addressing retirement chatter. Garoppolo is a free agent. Texas QB Quinn Ewers is already listed as a potential incoming addition for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Overall, the Rams have a shot at keeping most of their pieces from the last two playoff teams.