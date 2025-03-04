ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The struggling Philadelphia 76ers face a tough challenge as they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The 76ers, plagued by injuries, will be without Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry, while the Timberwolves are missing Rudy Gobert. All eyes will be on Tyrese Maxey (27.2 PPG) for Philly and Anthony Edwards (27.3 PPG) for Minnesota in this clash of dynamic scorers. The Timberwolves' superior rebounding and three-point shooting could be the difference-maker. With Philadelphia on a terrible losing skid and Minnesota looking to bounce back from recent struggles, this matchup promises an intriguing battle between two teams fighting for playoff positioning.

Here are the 76ers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Timberwolves Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +14 (-114)

Moneyline: +610

Minnesota Timberwolves: -14 (-106)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite their struggles this season, the Philadelphia 76ers have a golden opportunity to upset the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The 76ers, led by the dynamic Tyrese Maxey, who's averaging an impressive 27.1 points per game, have the firepower to exploit the Timberwolves' recent defensive woes. Minnesota has allowed 115.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, a significant increase from their season average of 109.23. This defensive slippage could prove costly against a 76ers team desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Moreover, the Timberwolves have shown inconsistency lately, particularly in their star player Anthony Edwards' performances. Edwards has struggled with his shooting efficiency, going 15-of-51 from the field in the two games before the All-Star break. If this trend continues, the 76ers could capitalize on Minnesota's offensive inconsistencies. Additionally, Philadelphia's recent acquisition of veteran players like Paul George, despite his underwhelming season so far, could provide the experience and leadership needed to guide the team through a crucial road game. With the Timberwolves still adjusting to their own roster changes and dealing with chemistry issues, the 76ers have a prime opportunity to snap their road losing streak and secure a much-needed victory.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to secure a victory against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves, currently sitting at 33-29, have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their recent 116-98 win over the Phoenix Suns. Anthony Edwards, the team's rising star, is in spectacular form, coming off a 44-point performance that showcased his ability to take over games. Edwards' season average of 27.5 points per game leads the team and poses a significant threat to the 76ers' defense. Additionally, the Timberwolves' supporting cast, including the sharpshooting Donte DiVincenzo and the recently returned Julius Randle, provides the depth and firepower needed to overwhelm Philadelphia's depleted roster.

In stark contrast, the 76ers are in the midst of a dismal season, holding a 21-38 record and facing significant challenges. The absence of Joel Embiid, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to ongoing knee issues, leaves a gaping hole in Philadelphia's lineup. Without their centerpiece, the 76ers have struggled mightily, enduring losing skid and showing little sign of improvement. The team's offensive output has dwindled to 108.9 points per game, ranking 26th in the NBA, while their defense allows 113.4 points per contest. With key players like Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon also sidelined, the 76ers lack the depth and star power to match up against a surging Timberwolves team. Given these factors, Minnesota is well-positioned to exploit Philadelphia's weaknesses and secure a convincing win on Tuesday night.

Final 76ers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Tuesday's matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers is shaping up to be a lopsided affair. The Timberwolves, buoyed by Anthony Edwards' recent 44-point outburst and their solid 33-29 record, are primed to capitalize on the 76ers' struggles. Philadelphia, reeling from a nine-game losing streak and the season-ending absence of Joel Embiid, faces an uphill battle. Expect the Timberwolves to dominate both ends of the court, with Edwards leading the charge offensively and the team's improved defense stifling the 76ers' depleted lineup. Tyrese Maxey will likely put up a valiant effort for Philadelphia, but it won't be enough to overcome Minnesota's superior depth and momentum. The final score should reflect the disparity between these teams, with the Timberwolves securing a comfortable victory, covering the spread on their home court Tuesday night.

Final 76ers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -14 (-110)