Auburn begins their March Madness run as they face Alabama State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama State-Auburn prediction and pick.

Alabama State is now 20-15 this year after going 12-6 in conference play and earning the fifth seed in the SWAC tournament. After a first-round bye, Alabama State would defeat Texas Southern, Grambling, and then Jackson State in the SWAC Championship to give them a birth in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. They would face St. Francis PA in that game. St. Francis would lead by five at the end of the first half, but Alabama State would keep the game tight. With just seconds left in the game, they would hit a lay-up to take a lead. Alabama State would win 70-68.

Meanwhile, Auburn was 28-5 on the year while sitting 15-3 in conference play. That would get them the one seed in the SEC tournament and a bye into the quarter-finals. They would play Ole Miss in that game, coming away with a 62-57 victory. Auburn would then play Tennessee in the semi-finals. Auburn held a one-point lead going into halftime, but Tennesse would stick around. They would take the lead with just under 11 minutes left in the game, and never hand it back. Tennessee would upset Auburn 70-65.

Here are the Alabama State-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Men's March Madness Odds: Alabama State-Auburn Odds

Alabama State: +31.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +7000

Auburn: -31.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -100000

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama State vs. Auburn

Time: 2:50 PM ET/ 11:50 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why Alabama State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama State is ranked 273rd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 270th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 256th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Alabama State has also been solid on the defensive end of the court. They are 173rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 154th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. They have also done well against ball movement. Alabama State is 113th in the nation in opponent assists per game this year while sitting 66th in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

CJ Hines leads the way for Alabama State. He is scoring 14.4 points per game while adding three rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Amarr Knox. Knox is scoring 14.3 points per game while adding two rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

TJ Madlock leads the team in rebounds and assists this year. He comes in with 7.2 rebounds per game while adding 2.6 assists per game this year. He is also scoring 12.6 points with 1.1 steals per game.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn comes in ranked fourth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are second in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Auburn is ranked eighth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 31st in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Auburn is third in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. They have also been great from three, sitting 40th in the nation in three-point percentage this year.

Johni Broome leads the way for Auburn this year. He comes into the game leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks this year. Broome has 18.9 points per game this year, with 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Chaney Johnson. Johnson comes in with 9.3 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Chad Baker-Mazara leads the way in the backcourt. He comes in with 12.6 points per game this year while adding 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year. He is joined by Miles Kelly who is scoring 11.5 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. Finally, Tahaad Pettiford comes in with 11 points per game while adding 2.1 rbeounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Final Alabama State-Auburn Prediction & Pick

While Alabama State has been solid on defense, the offense has struggled heavily. They are 191st in the nation in points per game and are 329th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Auburn has been great on defense this year. They are 85th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 45th in shooting efficiency. Further, they do not allow ball movement, sitting fourth in the nation in opponent assists per game and eighth in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio. Auburn will win this game, but there is a good chance Alabama State will struggle heavily to score, and if Auburn pulls off the gas some, the under should hit with ease.

Final Alabama State-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Under 150.5 (-110)