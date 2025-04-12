ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Angels-Astros prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels-Astros.

The 2025 Major League Baseball season has contained some early plot twists. One of them resides in the American League West. The Los Angeles Angels have moved to the front of the division. They are hitting home runs. They are getting enough from the back end of their bullpen. Their starting pitching is holding up. Yes, it's fair to wonder if the Angels have the depth on their roster needed to survive a 162-game schedule. We have seen the Angels do well in the first six to eight weeks of the season in previous years, only to falter and wilt in the summer. Nevertheless, no one expected the Angels to get off to a bright start. With Mike Trout healthy and playing again, the Angels have to hope that their superstar can stay on the field this year. If he can, the ceiling obviously rises for this team.

The Houston Astros are struggling to score. They are also running into some horrific bullpen misadventures such as on Wednesday in Seattle against the Mariners. Houston led 5-0 going into the bottom of the eighth and allowed a game to slip away. Astro relievers coughed up four runs in the eighth and three in the ninth to lose. Blowing that kind of game is something we rarely see from the Astros. This weekend series against the confident Angels is an important one for Houston.

Angels-Astros Projected Starters

Tyler Anderson vs. Ryan Gusto

Tyler Anderson (0-0) was solid against Cleveland in his last start. He did not allow the Guardians to square up his pitches. However, Anderson did allow four walks — nearly one per inning — which will get him punished if he continues to flirt with danger like that. Sharper control and more consistent command are needed for Anderson in this start.

Last Start: April 6 vs Cleveland Guardians — 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 5 K

Ryan Gusto (0-0) is making his first start of the season. He made four relief appearances in the first two weeks of the season. Houston needs pitching depth. The Astros were short on it last season with numerous starters getting hurt. We will see if Gusto is merely an opener, or if he is asked to go three or four innings this time around.

Here are the Angels-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Astros Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +124

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How to Watch Angels vs Astros

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels) | Space City Home Network (Astros)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The pitching matchup, with the Astros sending an unproven Ryan Gusto to the mound, is clearly in the Angels' favor. Given that Houston has struggled to score this season (as we noted above), it's actually somewhat perplexing as to why the Astros are even favored in this game at all.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros' bats have been smothered for a good portion of the season, but they know Tyler Anderson well and should be able to have a good attack plan against him. Anderson is not overpowering and is therefore someone the Astros should be able to hit hard.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Angels should be favored here. Might as well take the Angels plus the run and a half to have better odds of cashing a ticket. Moneyline is reasonable, but +1.5 is an even better play if you're okay with the listed price.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5