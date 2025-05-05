ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Astros are an exasperating, inconsistent team trying to find its footing. The Astros won a series not too long ago against the San Diego Padres, one of the best and most talented teams in baseball. They can play really well at times, and they have the pedigree of a team which has been to the postseason on a consistent basis over the past eight years and knows how to get to October. However, the Astros let down their guard against struggling teams as well. They had a very bumpy ride last season, starting 7-18 in their first 25 games before recovering to make the playoffs. They did not make life easy for themselves last year, and that reality is continuing into 2025.

Houston just lost a series to the Chicago White Sox, falling on Friday and then on Sunday to one of the worst teams in baseball. The Astros are stagnant and need to be able to win series against the more beatable teams on their schedule.

Astros-Brewers Projected Starters

Ronel Blanco vs Tobias Myers

Ronel Blanco (2-2) has a 5.08 ERA. He has been up and down this season. He is coming off an average start against the Tigers in which he didn't get completely demolished but was not especially effective. He has to stay away from the long ball and bases on balls. Let's see if he can become sharper in this particular start, on a night when the Astros really need him to step up. Houston just lost a series to the White Sox. The Astros need to be better against the Brewers, and that starts with Blanco.

Last Start: April 28 vs Detroit Tigers — 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

Road Splits: 2 starts, 6 2/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 6 BB, 4 K

Tobias Myers (0-0) has a 5.14 ERA. He has started only two games this season and pitched a total of just seven innings. The Brewers have a lack of stability at the back end of their rotation, and manager Pat Murphy clearly doesn't have full confidence in Myers just yet. Managers wouldn't ordinarily pull starters after two innings the way Murphy did last week in Chicago versus the White Sox. It will be fascinating to see how Myers responds in this start, and how long Murphy allows him to pitch in this game.

Last Start: April 30 at Chicago White Sox — 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 3 K

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -104

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT