It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Cardinals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros-Cardinals.

The Houston Astros have not had a strong start to their 2025 MLB season, but the good news for them is that they're in a far better position in mid-April than they were one year ago at this time. In 2024, the Astros crashed in April, getting off to a 7-18 start in their first 25 games. Houston is nowhere near that rock-bottom point.

That said, the Astros still have a lot to be concerned about. They inhabit an uneasy position. They have struggled to score consistently. They have an aging core. They have watched Kyle Tucker go to Chicago and absolutely light it up with the Cubs. Alex Bregman is in Boston with the Red Sox. This is not the dominant team which was a near lock to make the American League Championship Series on an annual basis. The star power and depth of the Astros used to be taken for granted, and now it's a lot harder to do so

Astros-Cardinals Projected Starters

Framber Valdez vs Sonny Gray

Framber Valdez (1-1) is coming off an ace-like performance against the Mariners. This is the version of Framber the Astros will need if they are going to make a run at the playoffs. Valdez struggled in his previous start against the Giants but, as one would expect, he got back on the beam his next time out. Now Framber needs to remain locked in and give Houston the steadiness and stability to gain traction this season and start stacking wins.

Last Start: April 8 at Seattle Mariners — 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 8 K

Sonny Gray (2-0) was solid in his last start against the Pirates. Not allowing any walks was important, and he didn't allow a large number of baserunners. What the Cardinals need from Gray, however, is length. He has not been able to consistently pitch into the sixth inning so far in 2025. St Louis will need Gray to go 6 2/3 or seven innings more regularly so that the bullpen is not overworked as the year moves along.

Last Start: April 8 at Pittsburgh Pirates — 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 4 K

Here are the Astros-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Cardinals Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -108

St Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Astros vs Cardinals

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT