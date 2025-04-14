It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Cardinals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros-Cardinals.

The Houston Astros have not had a strong start to their 2025 MLB season, but the good news for them is that they're in a far better position in mid-April than they were one year ago at this time. In 2024, the Astros crashed in April, getting off to a 7-18 start in their first 25 games. Houston is nowhere near that rock-bottom point.

That said, the Astros still have a lot to be concerned about. They inhabit an uneasy position. They have struggled to score consistently. They have an aging core. They have watched Kyle Tucker go to Chicago and absolutely light it up with the Cubs. Alex Bregman is in Boston with the Red Sox. This is not the dominant team which was a near lock to make the American League Championship Series on an annual basis. The star power and depth of the Astros used to be taken for granted, and now it's a lot harder to do so

Astros-Cardinals Projected Starters

Framber Valdez vs Sonny Gray

Framber Valdez (1-1) is coming off an ace-like performance against the Mariners. This is the version of Framber the Astros will need if they are going to make a run at the playoffs. Valdez struggled in his previous start against the Giants but, as one would expect, he got back on the beam his next time out. Now Framber needs to remain locked in and give Houston the steadiness and stability to gain traction this season and start stacking wins.

Last Start: April 8 at Seattle Mariners — 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 8 K

Sonny Gray (2-0) was solid in his last start against the Pirates. Not allowing any walks was important, and he didn't allow a large number of baserunners. What the Cardinals need from Gray, however, is length. He has not been able to consistently pitch into the sixth inning so far in 2025. St Louis will need Gray to go 6 2/3 or seven innings more regularly so that the bullpen is not overworked as the year moves along.

Last Start: April 8 at Pittsburgh Pirates — 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 4 K

Here are the Astros-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel. 

MLB Odds: Astros-Cardinals Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+155)

Related NewsArticle continues below
Hawks Magic prediction, NBA odds
Hawks vs. Magic prediction, odds, pick, spread for NBA Play-In 2025
Golden Knights Flames, Golden Knights Flames prediction, Golden Knights Flames pick, Golden Knights Flames odds, nhl odds
Golden Knights vs. Flames prediction, odds, pick – 4/15/2025
Panthers Lightning prediction, Panthers Lightning pick, Panthers Lightning odds, Panthers Lightning, NHL Odds
Panthers vs. Lightning prediction, odds, pick – 4/15/2025

Moneyline: -108

St Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Astros vs Cardinals

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network (Astros) | FanDuel Sports Network Midwest (Cardinals)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

When Framber Valdez pitches like an ace, the Astros are very tough to beat. Framber is a better pitcher than Sonny Gray, and the Astros are a more proven team than the Cardinals, even though Houston has struggled in the first few weeks of the season. We have seen Houston struggle in April before and pick itself up. The Astros can come back this year, much as they did last year.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston struggles to score, and Sonny Gray is more than good enough to keep the Astros down. Framber Valdez is a very good pitcher, but one good start versus the light-hitting Mariners hardly means he will continue to dominate against the Cardinals, who have shown improvement at the plate in the early weeks of the 2025 season.

Final Astros-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Astros, but Houston has to show it can regain form before we trust the Astros. Wait for a live play here.

Final Astros-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Astros moneyline