ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Cardinals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros-Cardinals.

The Houston Astros got ambushed on Monday night in St. Louis. Starting pitcher Framber Valdez — who got roughed up by the San Francisco Giants nearly two weeks ago — was once again shoved around, this time by the Cardinals, who busted open the game in the fourth inning and then piled on for a very comfortable win. The Astros do not score enough runs to have a good chance of winning when their starters get rocked. Houston is treading water right now and needs to make sure other teams in the American League West do not jump several games ahead of the Astros heading into the month of May. The Astros do not want to have to make a steep uphill climb in the standings this year. They could do so if they have to, but that would be an act of tempting fate after Houston recovered from a 7-18 start in 2024 to make the playoffs.

Astros-Cardinals Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs Erick Fedde

Hunter Brown (1-1) is doing his job. He needs his teammates to do theirs. Brown did his part last week in Seattle. He helped the Astros build a lead and enter the bottom of the eighth up five runs. Then the bullpen completely imploded, and Seattle scored seven runs in the final two innings to win. Brown can only focus on what he can control, and entrust other responsibilities to his teammates.

Last Start: April 9 at Seattle Mariners — 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

Erick Fedde (1-1) was in the same boat as Hunter Brown last week. He pitched six scoreless innings on the road but his team did not win. Fedde held up his part of the bargain, but his teammates didn't. That's sports. That's life. Fedde simply has to go out to the mound and, much like Brown, do his job again, hoping that this time, his team will give him the necessary amount of support to win a game.

Last Start: April 9 at Pittsburgh Pirates — 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 2 K

Here are the Astros-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Cardinals Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -126

St Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch Astros vs Cardinals

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT