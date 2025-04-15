It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Cardinals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros-Cardinals.

The Houston Astros got ambushed on Monday night in St. Louis. Starting pitcher Framber Valdez — who got roughed up by the San Francisco Giants nearly two weeks ago — was once again shoved around, this time by the Cardinals, who busted open the game in the fourth inning and then piled on for a very comfortable win. The Astros do not score enough runs to have a good chance of winning when their starters get rocked. Houston is treading water right now and needs to make sure other teams in the American League West do not jump several games ahead of the Astros heading into the month of May. The Astros do not want to have to make a steep uphill climb in the standings this year. They could do so if they have to, but that would be an act of tempting fate after Houston recovered from a 7-18 start in 2024 to make the playoffs.

Astros-Cardinals Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs Erick Fedde

Hunter Brown (1-1) is doing his job. He needs his teammates to do theirs. Brown did his part last week in Seattle. He helped the Astros build a lead and enter the bottom of the eighth up five runs. Then the bullpen completely imploded, and Seattle scored seven runs in the final two innings to win. Brown can only focus on what he can control, and entrust other responsibilities to his teammates.

Last Start: April 9 at Seattle Mariners — 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

Erick Fedde (1-1) was in the same boat as Hunter Brown last week. He pitched six scoreless innings on the road but his team did not win. Fedde held up his part of the bargain, but his teammates didn't. That's sports. That's life. Fedde simply has to go out to the mound and, much like Brown, do his job again, hoping that this time, his team will give him the necessary amount of support to win a game.

Last Start: April 9 at Pittsburgh Pirates — 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 2 K

Here are the Astros-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel. 

MLB Odds: Astros-Cardinals Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -126

St Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch Astros vs Cardinals

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network (Astros) | FanDuel Sports Network Midwest (Cardinals)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston played a terrible game on Monday. The Astros are in a good bounce-back spot here. They are more likely to play a good game than a bad one. It is not logical to expect Houston to play two straight clunkers. Houston coming off a loss is a better bet than Houston coming off a win.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is not playing well right now. The Cardinals are catching the Astros at the right time. St. Louis is definitely hitting the ball better than Houston is. The Cardinals are also hitting the ball a lot better in 2025 than they did for most of 2024. St. Louis looks like an improved team from last season; we can't say the same about the Astros just yet.

Final Astros-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Astros, but we didn't recommend them as an official pick on Monday for a reason. Wait for a live play.

Final Astros-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Astros moneyline