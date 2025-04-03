ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Athletics make the trip to Colorado to face the Rockies! These two teams have struggled to find some early season consistency to open the 2025 season. This is a big game for both teams to get back on track and gain momentum early in the season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Rockies prediction and pick.

Athletics-Rockies Projected Starters

Osvaldo Bido vs. Ryan Feltner

Osvaldo Bido (1-0) with a 1.80 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts through five innings.

Ryan Feltner (0-0) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts through five innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Rockies Odds

Athletics: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -118

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Rockies

Time: 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics have struggled last season to a 69-93 record, and they have a 2-5 record up to this point. The Athletics struggled behind the plate last season, and they have not stood out all that much this season, either. The pitching has also struggled and has not seen much improvement to start the 2025 season. Brent Rooker, JJ Bleday, Tyler Soderstrom, Max Muncy, Jacob Wilson, and Miguel Andujar have played well on an unimpressive offense to start the year. J.P. Sears, Jeffrey Springs, and Luis Severino have been solid on the mound. The Athletics should be better than last year, but it's hard to bet on them due to all of the off-field stuff surrounding the Athletics this year.

Osvaldo Bido is the starter for the Athletics in this game. He has a 1-0 record, a 1.80 ERA, and a 1.40 WHIP. In his lone start, he allowed two runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts through five innings in a 4-2 Athletics win over the Mariners. Bido started playing well this season, and they get a great matchup against the Rockies with the hope that much of their offense has struggled in their own right.

The Athletics' offense has not been good at all. They are 15th in batting average with a .219 average after finishing last season with a .233 average. Jacob Wilson and Rooker lead the team in most batting categories this season. Wilson leads in batting average with .375, in OBP at .375, and in total hits with nine. Rooker leads the team in home runs with three and RBI with seven. The Athletics have been unimpressive on offense, but they might have a decent matchup against Feltner for the Rockies.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies were one of the worst teams in the MLB last season, finishing with a 61-101 record, and they have not started this season much better, having a 1-5 record. Their offense has struggled and been below average last season and into this season. Their pitching was the worst unit in the MLB last season and has not been much better this season. Brenton Doyle, Hunter Goodman, Ezequiel Tovar, Ryan McMahon, Michael Toglia, and Jordan Beck have stood out on this subpar offense. Kyle Freeland, German Marquez, and Ryan Feltner stand out on the mound so far on this improved unit. The Rockies seem better than last year, but that's not a high bar to clear, and the season is still young.

The Rockies are starting Ryan Feltner on the mound. He has a 0-0 record, a 3.60 ERA, and a 1.00 WHIP. In his first start this season, he allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts through five innings in a 6-4 Rockies loss against the Rays. Feltner has been solid at best for the Rockies and had a decent start to the year. This is a solid matchup for him, given how the Athletics have been unimpressive in offense in this game.

The Rockies' offense has also struggled. They are 24th in team batting average at .196 after finishing last season with a .242 average. Hunter Goodman leads the offense in almost every batting category. Goodman leads in batting average at .333, in home runs with two, in RBI with three, in OBP at .417, and in total hits with seven. This offense has not been all that impressive, but the matchup against Bido is a big X-factor in this matchup.

Final Athletics-Rockies Prediction & Pick

These two teams have struggled and are very similar. This will become a big pitching duel because neither of these offenses can do much. The Rockies keep this close and cover, but the Athletics might still win outright.

Final Athletics-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Colorado Rockies +1.5 (-160)