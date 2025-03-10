ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Benfica attempts to make the comeback as they visit Barcelona. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Barcelona-Benfica prediction and pick.

In the first leg of this round of 16 match up, Barcelona was dominating the early part of the game, having plenty of chances to score. Still, in the 22nd minute, Pau Cubarsi made a bad challenge and was given the red card. Barcelona would still hold strong on defense with just ten men on the pitch. In the 61st minute, Raphinha would score to give Barcelona the 1-0 lead. Despite multiple attempts for the equalizer, Benfica would not find a goal, and fell in the game 1-0. That places them down by a goal on aggregate heading into this game.

Here are the Barcelona-Benfica Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Barcelona-Benfica Odds

Barcelona: -320

Benfica: +700

Draw: +490

Over 3.5 goals: -116

Under 3.5 goals: -106

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Benfica

Time: 1:45 PM ET/ 10:45 AM PT

TV: Paramount +

Why Barcelona Will Win

Barcelona has scored very well this year. They have scored in 39 of 41 games so far this year, scoring 3.05 goals per game and scoring 135 goals over 41 games. They have also scored 29 goals in the nine UCL games so far. That is good for 3.22 goals per game so far in UCL play. Further, they scored in every UCL game, including all four games at home. They have scored 14 goals in their four home games so far, good for 3.5 per game at home.

It is the combination of Robert Lewandowski and Raphina that has led the way for Barcelona so far. Lewandowski has scored 21 goals and two assists in La Liga play, while he has nine goals in UCL play. Raphinha has scored nine times with four assists in UCL play, while he has scored 13 goals with seven assists in domestic league play. Further, Lamine Yamal has been solid this year for Barcelona. He has two goals and two assists in UCL play, while he has five goals and 11 assists in La Liga play this year.

Barcelona has been solid on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed 13 goals in UCL play so far, good for just 1.44 per game. Still, they have been dominant on defense at home. In four home games in UCL play, they have conceded just three goals. They also have two clean sheets at home in UCL play.

Why Benfica Will Win

Benfica has scored well overall, scoring in 47 of 42 total fixtures this year. They have scored 96 goals, good for 2.29 goals per game. Benfica has scored 20 goals over their 11 fixtures so far, scoring in eight of the 11 games in UCL play. They have also scored well away from home so far in UCL play. In their five road games, they have scored in four of them, scoring eight goals. That is good for 1.6 goals per game.

Vangelis Pavlidis has led the way in UCL play for Benfica. He has seven goals with two assists so far in UCL play, while he has nine goals and four assists in domestic play. Meanwhile, Kerem Akturkoglu has been solid in UCL play. He has four goals so far in UCL play, while he has six goals and six assists so far in domestic play. Orkun Kokcu has also been solid in UCL play, scoring four goals in UCL play while having five goals and four assists in domestic league play.

Benfica has been solid on defense this year in UCL play. They have allowed 16 goals over the 11 fixtures, allowing 1.45 goals per game in UCL play. They have also been good on the road on defense. Benfica has allowed just four goals on the road so far in five games. Further, they have two clean sheets on the road in UCL play, both coming in their last two road games.

Final Barcelona-Benfica Prediction & Pick

Barcelona showed last game how good they can be on defense. Playing nearly 70 minutes of the game with just ten men, they held Benfica scoreless. Further, they have been even better at home on defense in Champions League play. They did allow two goals to Atalanta, but also held a powerful Bayern Munich squad to just one goal. Benfica is going to push heavily in this game to get equalized on the aggregate, so expect Barcelona to play heavier defense, and work off the counter to find a goal. If they score early, this will be a very defensive focused game for Barcelona. They will get the win, but it will be their defense that sends them to the next round.

