The St. Louis Blues start their road trip as they visit the Washington Capitals. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Blues come into the game at 27-26-6 on the year, sitting in sixth place in the Central Division. With the Blues outside the playoff picture, the Blues could be selling at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Blues faced the Seattle Kraken. Jordan Kyrou opened the scoring in the first period, and the Blues would add a second goal in the period. They would add four goals in the second period, and Zack Bolduc would score his second of the game in the third to make it 7-0. The Kraken would score two in the third, but the Blues would win the game 7-2.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are 38-12-8 on the year, placing them in the top spot in the Eastern Conference. In their last game, the Capitals faced the Calgary Flames. Martin Pospisil scored first to give the Flames the lead, and Matt Coronato would add to it in the first period. After a scoreless second period, Alex Ovechkin scored his 883rd NHL career goal to make it a one-goal game. Still, Jonathan Huberdeau would score again for the Flames as they won the game 3-1.

Here are the Blues-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Capitals Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +168

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Blues vs Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

Robert Thomas leads the top line for the Blues this year. He leads the team in both assists and points, coming in with 16 goals and 31 assists this year. He is joined on the top line by Jake Neighbours and Pavel Buchnevich. Neighbours comes in with 14 goals and 13 assists this year while having five goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Buchnevich comes in with 12 goals and 27 assists this year.

Jordan Kyrou leads the way from the second line for the Blues, leading the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 24 goals and 23 assists, while having six goals and six asssits on the power play. He is joined by Dylan Holloway on the second line. Holloway is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 17 goals and 25 assists this year.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for the Blues in this one. He is 17-19-4 on the year with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He has been solid in his two games since the 4 Nations break. In his last two games, Binnington has allowed three goals and 56 shots, taking two wins in the process.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Capitals is led by the combination of Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. Ovechkin leads the team in goals coming in with 30 goals and 17 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points this year. Ovechkin has eight goals and six assists this year on the power play. Strome leads the team in points this year, coming in with 18 goals and 41 assists. He also has six goals and 19 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Aliaksei Protas. Protas is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 23 goals and 27 assists this year.

The second line for the Capitals is led by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson. Dubois is third on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 13 goals and 35 assists this year. Wilson is fifth on the team in points, sitting with 26 goals and 19 assists this year. Further, he has ten goals and five assists on the power play.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal for the Capitals in this one. He is 25-3-5 on the year with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Thompson is third in the NHL in wins, fifth in goals-against average, and third in save percentage this year. He is 2-1-2 in his last five starts.

Final Blues-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. A major reason has been their defense. They are third in the NHL in goals against per game, while sixth on the penalty kill. Further, the Capitals are scoring 3.66 goals per game this year. Still, the Blues are 18th in the NHL in goals against per game. With how well Jordan Binnington is playing, even with the Capital's scoring prowess, do not expect a ton of goals in this one. Take the under here.

Final Blues-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (+100)