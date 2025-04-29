ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The series is tied at two as the St. Louis Blues face the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Blues-Jets Game 5 prediction and pick.

The home team has dominated this series overall. In game one, the Jets would take a 5-3 victory on the back of a late goal from Kyle Connor. In game two, Kyle Connor would be the hero again, scoring the game winner in the third period. Still, the series took a turn when going to St. Louis. The Blues won game three 7-2. In game four, Kyle Connor would score the first goal of the game, but Jake Neighbours would tie it up. In the second, Tyler Tucker, Brayden Schenn, and Justin Faulk all scored to make it 4-1. Robert Thomas would add a goal in the third period, as the Blues defeated the Jets 5-1.

Here are the Blues-Jets Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Blues-Jets Game 5 Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +140

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (+118)

Under: 5.5 (-144)

How To Watch Blues vs. Jets Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Blues Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues are led by Robert Thomas. He led the team in assists and points, finishing the year with 21 goals and 60 assists. Thomas has two goals and one assist in the playoffs. He is joined on the top line by Pavel Buchnevich. Buchnevich finished the regular season with 20 goals and 37 assists, placing fourth on the team in points. Buchnevich has three goals and four assists in the playoffs.

The Blues' second line is led by Jordan Kyrou, who led the team in goals this year. He finished the year with 36 goals and 34 assists, while having seven goals and ten assists on the power play. Kyrou has two goals in the playoffs. He is joined on the second line by Brayden Schenn. Schenn was fifth on the team in points this year, having 18 goals and 32 assists. Schenn has a goal and an assist in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Jake Neighbours. Neighbours was sixth on the team in points this year, ending the regular season with 22 goals and 24 assists. Neighbours has a goal and four assists in the playoffs. Finally, Cam Fowler has been great in the playoffs, with a goal and seven assists.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in the goal for the Blues in this one. He was 28-22-5 on the year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Binnington has a 2.29 goals against average and a .907 save percentage in the playoffs.

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele on the top line. Connor led the team in goals, assists, and points this year, finishing the year with 41 goals and 56 assists, good for 97 total points. Connor has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Scheifele was second on the team in points. He finished the season with 39 goals and 48 assists this year. He has two goals and three assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Alex Iafallo. Iafallo had 15 goals and 16 assists this year. Iafallo has scored once in the playoffs

Cole Perfetti leads the second line for the Jets. Perfetti finished the season with 18 goals and 32 assists. Perfetti has two assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Jets get offensive production from the blue line. Josh Morrissey was fourth on the team in points this year, finishing the year with 14 goals and 48 assists. Morrissey has two assists in the playoffs. Further, Neal Pionk finished the year with 10 goals and 29 assists from the blue line as well. He has one goal in the playoffs

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in the goal for the Jets in this one. He was 47-12-3 on the year with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. That placed him first in the NHL in wins and goals-against average while sitting second in save percentage. He was solid i the first two games, but has struggled since, being pulled in each of them, and allowing 11 goals on 43 shots.

Final Blues-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as favorites in terms of odds in the Stanley Cup playoffs game. The home team has won each game so far, and much of that is to do with Connor Hellebuyck. He was great in game two and was okay in game one. Still, he has struggled heavily in the last two games. Jordan Binnington has been below .890 in save percentage just once in the playoffs. Further, the Blues have shut down the top line for the Jets in the last two games. Take the Blues.

Final Blues-Jets Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (+140)