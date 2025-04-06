ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Blues will attempt to win their 13th game in a row as they visit the “Great White North” to battle the division-rival Winnipeg Jets at the MTS Centre. It will be a potential first-round playoff preview as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Blues-Jets prediction and pick.

The Jets lead the head-to-head series 32-27. They are also 8-2 in the past 10 games, including 4-1 in the last five games at the Canada Life Centre. Furthermore, the Jets are 2-1 against the Blues this season, but the Blues defeated them 4-1 on December 3, 2024, at the Canada Life Centre.

Here are the Blues-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Jets Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +146

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 5.5 (+104)

Under: 5.5 (-128)

How To Watch Blues vs Jets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Blues Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues have set a franchise record with their 13th win in a row. However, they suffered a serious setback when they lost Dylan Holloway to a lower-body injury, and there is no timetable for his return.

Robert Thomas has remained exceptional this season, tallying 21 goals and 54 assists. He has also been amazing in the faceoff circle, winning 700 draws and losing just 572. Meanwhile, Jordan Kyrou has tallied 33 goals and 32 assists. Losing Holloway hurts because he has 26 goals and 37 assists. Therefore, they may need more from Pavel Buchnevich, who has 16 goals and 33 assists. Others, like Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbors, must step up.

The offense has been on fire lately and is 12th in goals and seventh in assists. Additionally, they are eighth in shooting percentage. But the Blues are still on/off regarding the powerplay, as they rank 17th on the extra-man attack.

Jordan Binnington has been solid this season, going 27-21-4 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. He plays behind a defense that is 14th in goals against. Additionally, shutting down opposing powerplays has been tough, as the Blues are just 28th on the penalty kill.

The Blues will cover the spread if they can get some scoring from their second and third lines as they attempt to put pucks past one of the best goalies in the world. Then, they must defend the crease and Binnington must make saves.

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets are the best team in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, Nikolaj Ehlers sustained a lower-body injury, which may cause him to miss significant time. This could be a major loss as the Jets attempt to continue their success. Yes, the Jets may have some flaws, and it may come back to bite them down the line.

Kyle Connor has been elite, tallying 38 goals and 53 assists, including nine power-play marks. Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele has generated 38 goals and 45 assists, including 11 tallies on the powerplay. Mark Scheifele has also been solid in the faceoff circle, winning 585 draws and losing 599. Losing Ehlers will hurt, especially when they are already without Gabriel Vilardi. Therefore, others will have to step up. Defenseman Josh Morrisey is solid on the back end. So far, he has 12 goals and 44 assists.

The offense has remained hot, ranking fourth in goals and seventh in assists. Furthermore, their shots have continued to go in, as the Jets are third in shooting percentage. Dominating the powerplay has been consistent for the Jets, as they rank second on the extra-man attack.

Connor Hellebuyck will likely win the Vezina this season. So far, he is 43-12-3 with a 2.04 goals-against average while also producing a .924 save percentage. He plays behind a defense that is the best in the NHL in goals against. Furthermore, they have been inconsistent at killing penalties, ranking 14th on the penalty kill.

The Jets will cover the spread if Scheifele and Connor can charge the net, generating great scoring chances. Then, the defense must play well in front of Hellebuyck to give him the best chance for success.

Final Blues-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Blues are 44-33 against the spread, while the Jets are 37-39. Additionally, the Blues are 22-15 against the spread on the road, while the Jets are 20-18 against the spread at home. The Blues are 33-40-4 against the over/under, while the Jets are 32-41-3 against the over/under.

The winning streak has to end eventually. Amazingly, the Blues have pretty much cemented a playoff spot with this ridiculous run. While I think the winning streak will end here, I also believe the Blues will do enough to stay competitive and keep themselves in the game. Therefore, I got the Blues to cover the spread on the road.

Final Blues-Jets Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-176)