ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boise State-Colorado State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boise State-Colorado State.

The Colorado State Rams have the college basketball world riveted to their story in Las Vegas. CSU, the No. 2 seed at this tournament, entered Sin City with no real chance of being an at-large team for the NCAA Tournament. Now, however, the Rams can play their way into the field via an automatic bid. They can shrink the bubble if they win here.

Boise State is probably in the NCAA Tournament after its massive win over New Mexico, the regular-season Mountain West champion, on Friday. Boise State was on the wrong side of the cut line entering this tournament, but wins over San Diego State and New Mexico should change that reality. BSU should be on the positive side of the cut line, and San Diego State is now a Mountain West team which might be sweating profusely before Selection Sunday. There's a ton of bubble intrigue in the Mountain West, and other bubble teams are anxiously following the action. Bubble teams need Boise State to beat Colorado State and make sure the Rams don't shrink the already-small bubble to an even greater extent.

Here are the Boise State-Colorado State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Mountain West Tournament Odds: Boise State-Colorado State Odds

Boise State: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -110

Colorado State: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 139.5 (-108)

Under: 139.5 (-112)

How to Watch Boise State vs Colorado State

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State led Utah State by 27 points in Friday night's Mountain West semifinal. Then the Rams allowed USU to pull within seven points before ultimately holding on. That game became more stressful and complicated than it needed to be, and it might be a sign of the Rams feeling way too much pressure. Boise State just played great defense against New Mexico in the Mountain West semifinals and is a team which is getting hot at the right time. Boise State is surging, and that momentum can carry into this game.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State knew when it came to Vegas this week that it had to win the automatic bid to get into March Madness. Some bracketologists — after CSU's win over Utah State in Friday night's Mountain West semifinals — have the Rams as one of the first four teams out of the field. That really means nothing, because CSU has to win this game against Boise State to win the automatic bid. If the Rams win, they're obviously in the tournament. If they lose, it just won't be enough. CSU isn't playing for an at-large spot, but it is playing for the autobid. The Rams know their season is squarely on the line. They were strong enough to build a 27-point lead over Utah State. They are rolling right now, and they won on Boise State's home floor one week ago. They have been the best team in the Mountain West for the past four weeks. It is surprising this game is priced as a pick 'em. We think CSU should be favored by 2.5 points. You're getting amazing value here with the Rams.

Final Boise State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Colorado State is playing the best basketball of any Mountain West team, and the moneyline price is almost plus money. Take Colorado State.

Final Boise State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State moneyline