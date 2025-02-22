ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boise State-Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boise State-Nevada.

Boise State just helped itself on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Broncos stepped up earlier this week and defeated Mountain West Conference leader New Mexico. It's the quality win Boise State needed to push itself back into the bubble picture. Boise State has that win combined with wins over Saint Mary's and Clemson, three really good results. However, the Broncos have lost to Utah State, San Diego State (twice), and very crucially, Boston College. That loss to the Eagles is a big albatross for the Broncos. If they had not lost that one game, which has a big downward pull on their overall portfolio, they would probably be on the good side of the bubble right now. As it is, Boise State is probably in the first four out range and needs to stack some wins in the remaining portion of its schedule. Boise State probably needs at least four more wins to give itself a decent shot at the NCAA Tournament, but there's not a lot of time left in the season, and the margins are very small. This game at Nevada should be viewed as a must-have contest for coach Leon Rice, who wants to get back to the Big Dance and give himself a chance to win the first March Madness game in BSU men's basketball history. The program has been to several NCAA Tournaments over the past decade but has not been able to break through.

How to Watch Boise State vs Nevada

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The best reason to pick Boise State in a game which is priced very close to a pick 'em by the markets is that Nevada is simply a mediocre team. The Wolf Pack have endured a miserable season in which they have lost a lot of close games and have not been able to find consistent offense. Coach Steve Alford has had a generally solid tenure in Reno, but this season spun off the rails in early January, and the Wolf Pack were never able to get on track. This team has never really been able to lock in and get on a big roll against good teams in the Mountain West. This is a season which slipped through Nevada's fingers, and at this late stage, all this team can do is play spoiler, but it really hasn't performed that role well. Boise State needs this game a lot more than Nevada and should be able to make the big winning plays in the final minutes.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State has not been an especially consistent team in the Mountain West this season. The Broncos are 10-5, which is solid, but BSU has not been able to beat good teams consistently. The New Mexico win earlier this week was the first really good conference win for this team. Boise State's Mountain West wins have predominantly come against the lower half of the league. Nevada can beat Boise State; the Broncos have not fully earned the benefit of the doubt to this point in the season. There's a reason they are on the wrong side of the bubble.

Final Boise State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Boise State, but the Broncos have not earned our full trust. Maybe wait until midway through the second half for a live bet.

Final Boise State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Boise State moneyline