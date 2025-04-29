ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves hit the road to take on the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Braves-Rockies Projected Starters

Undecided vs. German Marquez

The Braves have not named a starter for the game yet.

German Marquez (0-4) with a 9.30 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 20.1 innings pitched, 11 walks, 14 strikeouts, .353 oBA

Last Start: at Kansas City Royals: Loss, 4.0 innings pitched, 8 hits, 6 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, Loss, 5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), 6 walks, 3 strikeouts

How to Watch Braves vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, Rockies.TV

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are the worst team in the MLB. They are on pace to break the record for most losses in the one season, set by the Chicago White Sox just last season. On the year, Colorado has the third-worst batting average, third-worst OPS, fifth-fewest walks drawn, the most strikeouts, and the third-fewest runs scored. On the mound, the Rockies have the highest ERA, the highest WHIP, and opponents are batting .295 off them. Atlanta should have no problem having a good day on the mound and at the plate.

German Marquez has been bad this season. To make matters worse, the right-hander has only made one start at home. The reason that makes things worse is because Coors Field is the hardest stadium to pitch in. In his five starts, Marquez is walking a high rate of batters, and he allows a high fly ball rate. Marquez is going to put batters on base for free, and when the ball is put in play, it is hard in the air. The Braves are going to have a great chance to put up some runs in this game.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies have a chance to score some runs themselves. The game is at home, so the ball will fly a little bit. The bigger reason is the Braves have not pitched great this season. Atlanta has the eighth-highest ERA, and their bullpen has not been great, either. Additionally, the Braves have blown five saves this season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the MLB. If Colorado can find a way to hot at the plate, they will be able to keep this game close.

German Marquez has made one home start this season. He allowed three earned runs against the Athletics over five innings pitched. The problem with that outing is he walked six batters. That is something the righty needs to cut back on. He has to attack the zone, and keep the Braves off balance. If he can go five or six strong innings, the Rockies will cover the spread.

Final Braves-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Braves are clearly the better team. The Rockies are the type of team that you just bet against every game, and there is a good chance you make a profit. For that reason, I am going to take the Braves to win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Braves-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-134)