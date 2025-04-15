ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Interleague baseball continues on Wednesday as the Atlanta Braves face the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

In game one of the series on Monday, Sean Murphy got the scoring going with a two-run shot in the first inning. Austin Riley would hit another two-run home run in the third and then would hit a three-run blast in the fifth to build an 8-0 lead. The Blue Jays would get a run back on a home run by Myles Straw in the sixth. In the bottom of the eighth, Tyler Heineman would drive in two runs, and then Ernie Clement would drive in another run in the ninth, but it would not be enough. The Braves would win the game 8-4.

Braves-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Spencer Strider vs. Chris Bassitt

Spencer Strider (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA.

Last Start: Strider will be coming off the IL to make his season debut in this game.

Away Splits: Strider made just one start on the road last year, pitching five innings and giving up two runs with a home run.

Chris Bassitt (1-0) with a 0.98 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

Last Start: Bassitt went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up five hits and one walk while striking out five batters. He would give up just one run but take the no-decision as the Blue Jays lost in ten innings to the Red Sox.

Home Splits: Bassitt has made one start at home this year, going six innings, giving up eight hits and two walks. He would allow just one run in a win over the Orioles.

MLB Odds: Braves-Blue Jays Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -136

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How to Watch Braves vs. Blue Jays

Time: 1:07 PM ET/ 10:07 AM PT

TV: FDSNSO/Sportsnet

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have been led by Austin Riley this year. He is hitting .288 with a .329 OBP this year. He has four doubles, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and nine runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna is hitting great this year. He is hitting .306 with a .477 OBP. He has two doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs, and ten runs scored. Rounding out the top bats is Ozzie Albiers. Albies is hitting .250 with a .314 OBP. He has three doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs, two stolen bases, and eight runs scored.

Sean Murphy has also been solid from the Braves when in the lineup. Murphy has played in just six games this year but is hitting .273 with a .385 OBP. He has four home runs, eight RBIs, and five runs scored this year. Matt Olson is getting on base well this year. He is hitting just .193 but has a .333 OBP. Olson has three doubles, a home run, eight RBIs, and four runs scored as well.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

George Springer has led the way so far this year for the Blue Jays. he is hitting .375 with a .436 OBP. Spring has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, ten RBIs, two stolen bases, and six runs scored. Meanwhile, Bo Bichette has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .297 with a .364 OBP. He has five doubles, ten RBIs, and six runs scored.

Scoring runs is something Andres Giminez has done well this year. He has scored 13 times while hitting .230 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Giminez has also stolen five bases. Finally, Valdimir Guererro Jr is hitting .284 with a .347 OBP. He has four doubles, seven RBIs, and five runs scored.

Final Braves-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Spencer Strider is making his first start since April 5th, 2024, after needing surgery to fix a damaged UCL last year. Meanwhile, Chris Bassitt has already been in great form this year. He has allowed just two runs over 18.1 innings of work. Further, his control has been great. Bassitt has not allowed a home run, walked just three batters, and struck out 21 over his three starts. The Braves have not hit well as a team this year. They have a slash line of .225/.306/.372, while scoring 57 runs in their first 16 games. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays' slash lines are .261/.335/.366. While the slugging is lower than the Braves, they get on base more and have scored more runs per game this year. With the Braves relying on power and the Blue Jays sending a pitcher to the mound that has not allowed good, power contact this year, take the Blue Jays in this one.

Final Braves-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (+116)