ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the start of an interleague series as the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Rays prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Braves enter Thursday at 2-9 on the year, which places them in last in the NL East. They won the first game of the series with the Phillies and then would lose game two of the series. The Braves will face the Phillies on Thursday night to finish their three-game series.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays enter Thursday at 5-6 on the year, which places them in fourth in the AL East. They opened the series with the Angels with a loss but would win game two of the series. The Rays will face the Angels on Thursday to finish their three-game series.

Braves-Rays Projected Starters

AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Taj Bradley

AJ Smith-Shawver (0-2) with a 5.19 ERA and a 2.19 WHIP.

Last Start: Smith-Shawver pitched 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits, three walks, and a home run in his last start. He would strike out six, but also give up three runs in a loss to the Marlins.

Away Splits: Smith-Shawver is 0-1 on the road with a 4.50 ERA and a .333 opponent batting average.

Taj Bradley (1-0) with a 4.91 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: In Bradley's last start, he went five innings, giving up two hits, four walks, and two home runs. He would strike out seven runs but also give up four runs. Still, Bradley would take the no-decision.

Home Splits: Bradley is 1-0 at home with a 3.00 ERA and a .227 opponent batting average,

Here are the Braves-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Rays Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -108

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Braves vs. Rays

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: FDSNSO/FDSNSUN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves' top bat has been Marcell Ozuna. He is hitting .274 with a .500 OBP. Ozuna has a double, a home run, five RBIs, and seven runs scored. Meanwhile, Austin Riley is also driving in runs. He is hitting just .200 with a .250 OBP. Riley has three doubles, two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Ozzie Albies also has five RBIs on the year. He is hitting .200 with a .250 OBP. Albies has two doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored.

Meanwhile, Sean Murphy is hitting well. He is hitting .429 with a .556 OBP. Murphy has a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored but has played in just two games this year. Matt Olson is hitting .211 with a .375 OBP. He has three doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Finally, Michael Harris II is hitting .225 with a .233 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays have been led by Brandon Lowe this year. He is hitting .293 this year with three home runs, eight RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Kameron Misner has been solid as well. He is hitting .385 with a .414 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Jake Mangum has also been solid. He is hitting .367 in his 30 at-bats with a .387 OBP. He has two doubles, four RBIs, five stolen bases, and three runs scored.

Jose Caballero is also having a solid year. He is hitting .278 with a .409 OBP. Caballero has a double, a triple, a home run, seven RBIs, two stolen bases, and two runs scored. Further, Junior Caminero is hitting .229 with a .263 OBP. HLe has a double, a home run, three RBIs, and five runs scored. Finally, Jonathan Arnda is hitting .385 with a .452 OBP. He has six doubles, a home run, three RBIs, and five runs scored this year.

Final Braves-Rays Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers have given up plenty of runs this year, but Taj Bradley has been the better pitcher. He is giving up fewer hits and fewer walks while having a slightly lower ERA. Neither team has a lot of experience against the other pitcher. Current Rays have just four last bats against AJ Smith-Shawver, going without a hit. Current Braves have 18 career at-bats against Taj Bradley, hitting .278 with a home run. Still, as a team, the Rays are hitting better. They are hitting .256 with 42 runs in 11 games. The Braves are hitting .215 with 34 runs in 11 games. Bradley has been the better pitcher, and the Rays are hitting better. They get the win here.

Final Braves-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays ML (-108)