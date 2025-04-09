ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Rockies have to wonder if things are going to get better. They continue to lose games and lose ground in the National League West. The other four teams in their division are all .500 or better and are likely to win more than 85 games this season. How can the Rockies possibly compete with the Dodgers, Padres, Giants, and Diamondbacks over the course of 162 games? The Rockies need something positive to happen and find a way to build on that. If they accumulate more losses in April, the season will slip away from them basically before it ever had a chance to evolve. This is a very important part of the schedule for Colorado, which has to find a way to be competitive deep into the spring if not early summer. No one wants to give up on a season this early in the journey.

Brewers-Rockies Projected Starters

Tyler Alexander vs Antonio Senzatela

Tyler Alexander (0-0) was excellent in his first start of the season, no-hitting the Reds in 5 2/3 innings after making two relief appearances to begin his 2025 season. The Reds, of course, have been inept at the plate. Pitching at Coors Field could really test Alexander. Let's see how he does.

Last Start: April 4 vs Cincinnati Reds — 5 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 6 K

Antonio Senzatela (0-1) has one of the most remarkable stories of any starting pitcher in Major League Baseball to start the 2025 season. Get this: In under 10 total innings (9 2/3), Senzatela has allowed 19 hits. He has given up at least nine hits in each of his first two starts. Yet, he has not allowed an earned run. He allowed one run to the powerful Phillies, but that was an unearned run. Can Senzatela possibly continue to pitch out of trouble to the extent he has, or will a lot of traffic on the bases catch up with him? He allows a lot of contact and is a pitcher opponents can put the ball in play against. Senzatela needs to find ways to get hitters more off balance. If he continues to allow tons of hits, chances are the laws of averages will bite him.

Last Start: April 3 at Philadelphia Phillies — 5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

Here are the Brewers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rockies Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline:-142

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 10.5 (-105)

Under: 10.5 (-115)

How to Watch Brewers vs Rockies

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers) | MLB (Rockies)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Antonio Senzatela story is likely to take a wrong turn for the Rockies. Surely a pitcher who gives up nine hits per start will finally get hammered on the scoreboard. The Brewers are the better team and should be able to score a bunch of runs in this one.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies' bats have been bad for the most part. Surely Colorado will find a breakout game and begin to mash in the friendly confines of Coors Field. This isn't a good team, but it is bound to score more than it has to this point in the season.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Antonio Senzatela is going to give up a bunch of runs. He can't continue to defy the odds to the extent he has so far this season. Take the Brewers. You could also simply go for the Brewers' over on their team run total.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Brewers moneyline