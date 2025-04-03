ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Bucks have played well this season but have struggled recently, while the 76ers are full-on spiraling. This is an intriguing matchup for each team to get fully back on track. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-76ers prediction and pick.

The Bucks are 41-34 and broke a recent four-game losing streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player who makes everything work for the Bucks, but with Damian Lillard injured, they lack depth and scoring versatility. Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez are the keys to stepping up with Lillard out. They are in line for a big game against a 76ers team that has seemingly given up and is injured.

The 76ers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season and a massive disappointment. They have a 23-53 record and have lost nine straight. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George were a fantastic trio, but Embiid and George are out for the year, and Maxey is dealing with a finger injury. Quentin Grimes has stepped up recently. It would be massive if they somehow won this game.

Here are the Bucks-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-76ers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -620

Philadelphia 76ers: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +460

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Why the Bucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks have a lot of talent on this offense, pushing them to the top half of the NBA. They are 13th in scoring with 114.7 points per game, fifth in field-goal percentage (48.4%), and first in three-point shooting (38.4%) from behind the arc.

This offense has a lot of balance, too, with eight Bucks players averaging more than double digits. Antetokounmpo makes almost everything with the Bucks work on offense. He is the scoring leader, averaging 30.4 points per game. Lillard is the engine that makes the offense go, but with him out, Antetokounmpo is also the assists leader, averaging six per game. Kuzma and Lopez are next in line to step up, with Kuzma and Lopez averaging 14.5 and 13 points per game, respectively.

This offense is handicapped without Lillard, but they still have plenty of weapons, especially with Antetokounmpo in the unit. They should be able to score on an injured 76ers team that has struggled to find much consistency this season.

The Bucks' defense has been excellent this season, and there's an argument about whether it's better than their offense. They are 13th in points allowed with 112.9 per game, sixth in field-goal percentage defense with 45.7% from the field, and ninth in three-point percentage with 35.3% from behind the arc.

They have one of the best front lines in the NBA with Lopez, Antetokounmpo, and Bobby Portis, but he is injured. Antetokounmpo leads the team in rebounding with 11.8 per game, while Lopez leads the team in blocks with 1.8 per game. Their on-ball defense has also been solid. Three players average at least one steal, and without Lillard, Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. are tied for the team lead in steals with one per game.

The Bucks have one of the best defenses in the NBA and can ultimately shut down a struggling Philadelphia offense. The 76ers have struggled, and this will be a bad matchup.

Why the 76ers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' offense has had a rough season. They are 26th in scoring with 109.6 points per game, 22nd in field goal percentage at 45.5%, and 27th in three-point shooting at 34.4% from behind the arc.

Nine players on the 76ers have averaged over double digits in scoring, showcasing that despite their struggles, they have balance. Tyrese Maxey is the team's most consistent scorer and best player overall, but with him out, Quentin Grimes is the best player, averaging 22 points per game. Jared Butler leads the team in assists, averaging 4.8 per game, with Maxey out.

Embiid and George are out for the year, and Maxey is unavailable for this game, so this offense has an issue with depth. That will be hard against a Bucks defense that can slow them down.

The 76ers' defense has been solid at best but has taken a nosedive recently with consistency. They are 20th in points allowed, at 115.7 points per game; 30th in field goal defense, 48.9%; and 29th in three-point defense, 37.8% from behind the arc.

The 76ers have an excellent frontcourt when healthy, but it's a struggle without Embiid, and Andre Drummond is missing for this game. Chuma Okeke leads the team due to some injuries, averaging 6.1 per game. There are two players down low that average at least one steal, with Marcus Bagley leading the team with 1.2 per game. Their on-ball defense has been a strength. Eight different 76ers average at least one steal, with Grimes also being the best on-ball defender, leading the team with 1.6 steals per game.

This defense has fallen apart recently. Despite their injuries, this is also a bad matchup against the Bucks and their offense.

Final Bucks-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are the better team and have more to trust in this matchup. Milwaukee should win and cover and extend the 76ers' losing streak to 10 straight games.

Final Bucks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -12 (-110)