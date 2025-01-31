ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks will head to the Alamo to face the San Antonio Spurs. Two All-Star giants collide in San Antonio as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Spurs lead the head-to-head series 53-47. Recently, the Bucks routed the Spurs 121-105 on January 8, 2025, at the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Spurs. However, the Spurs are 3-2 in the past five games against the Bucks at Silver Spurs Arena.

Here are the Bucks-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Spurs Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -3 (-108)

Moneyline: -154

San Antonio Spurs: +3 (-112)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: KENS and FDSW

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to set historical records for the Bucks, and he is the main reason they remain one of the tougher teams in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard still shows greatness occasionally and runs the Milwaukee offense. Both played a major role in the win over the Spurs a few weeks ago.

When the Bucks last played the Spurs, they led 31-27 after the first quarter. Ultimately, a monster second quarter propelled them forward. The Spurs cut into the lead. Eventually, the Bucks finished it off in the fourth. Lillard led the way with 26 points while shooting 8 for 13 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from the three-point line. Antetokounmpo also scored 25 points while shooting 11 for 21 from the hardwood. Brook Lopez had 22 points while shooting 8 for 17. Likewise, Gary Trent Jr. finished with 14 points while making all five shots. Khris Middleton had eight points while shooting 2 for 7 from the field.

The Bucks shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 45.2 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they held the Spurs to 36.8 percent from the floor, including 34.6 percent from the triples. The Bucks also won the board battle 57-46, including 1o offensive rebounds. Additionally, they also had seven steals and blocked four shots.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo and Lillard continue hitting their shots and converting on their opportunities. Then, they must defend one of the best young stars in the NBA, preventing him from dominating the paint and taking over the game.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Victor Wembanyama dominated in France last week and looks to continue picking things up while facing the Greek Freak. Ultimately, he hopes to have better success against the Bucks than last time, as the Spurs held him in check. The Spurs will need their best to beat the Bucks and avoid losing momentum.

The Spurs started slow in their loss to the Bucks and were trailing by 19 points at halftime. Yes, they cut into the deficit to make it a 13-point disadvantage going into the fourth. But the Spurs could not complete the comeback.

Chris Paul led the Spurs with 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 from the floor, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Also, Harrison Barnes added 14 points while shooting 4 for 9 from the field. Devin Vassell had 11 points but struggled to shoot, going 4 for 17 from the three-point line, including 3 for 9 from the triples. Meanwhile, Wembanyama did not have his best game, scoring 10 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 4 for 10 from the hardwood, including 2 for 6 from the three-point line. Keldon Johnson had 24 points off the bench while shooting 7 for 15 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from the triples while going 8 for 9 from the charity stripe.

The Spurs shot poorly. Unfortunately, they were unable to hit the rock from deep. Making their free throws helped them, as the Spurs went 17 for 20 from the free-throw line. The Spurs also lost the board battle but still managed to grab 12 offensive rebounds. Additionally, they had eight steals and blocked five shots.

The Spurs will cover the spread if Wembanyama can play better and win the battle against Antetokounmpo. Then, their defense must contain the rest of the shooters and prevent them from getting a big advantage.

Final Bucks-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are 22-23-1 against the spread, while the Spurs are 21-23 against the spread. Moreover, the Bucks are 9-12 against the spread on the road, while the Spurs are 10-14 against the spread at home. The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Spurs are 5-6 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks are struggling on this road trip, including a bad loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. So far, it has not gone well. I think that trend continues as the Spurs play significantly better than they did last time, doing enough to cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Spurs +3 (-112)