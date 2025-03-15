ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of NBA action as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup. The Chicago Bulls will visit the Houston Rockets with HOU leading the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently tenth in the Eastern Conference and will have to keep their heads above water to make the play-in. They're currently on their longest winning streak of the season at four games, with Coby White rallying them in a come-from-behind 116-110 win over Brooklyn in their last game.

The Houston Rockets occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference, most recently beating the Phoenix Suns 111-104. They're on a four-game winning streak of their own, but they'll have the confidence knowing they took care of this Bulls team once before to the tune of 143-107.

Here are the Bulls-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Rockets Odds

Chicago Bulls: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +320

Houston Rockets: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -405

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are currently seeing their best run of the season thanks to the efforts of Coby White and Josh Giddey. White has lead the team with 44 points over the Magic and lead them with 31 over the Nets. Giddey added team-highs 29 and 26 over the Heat and Pacers, so the Bulls may not be in such a bad spot moving forward if they can build around their guards. Their defense is the main gap in their game and they'll need to add some talent with a potential lottery pick in the draft.



However, the Bulls will be dealing with some injuries to their aforementioned backcourt as both Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball will be unavailable during portions of this road stretch. With Coby White taking over ball-handling duties, Kevin Huerter will have a chance to see extended minutes and given them a boost with his deep shooting. He's also great at creating his own shot and can add double-digit totals as he has been.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets will meet with the Dallas Mavericks before hosting the Bulls on a back-to-back, but they come into both games as the convincing betting favorites. They're 33-12 this season when listed as such, posting an impressive 37-29 record against the spread. In their first meeting against the Bulls, Fred VanVleet flourished with a game-high 25 points to add to Alperen Sengun's triple-double effort. They also out-rebounded Chicago 66-47 and lead the rest of the game from the second quarter on.

We’ve been witnessing WIZARDRY from @alperennsengun these past few games! Watch these crazy assists 🪄 pic.twitter.com/AXG4rB4huP — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Rockets have been hot at the moment thanks to Sengun's elevated play on both ends of the floor. He's becoming a floor general for this team with his passing while his defense is also coming along nicely as well. Both Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. have served as their leading point scorers over the last four games, so it's clear Sengun is opening the floor for his entire team to produce while he distributes from the paint.

Final Bulls-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Houston Rockets were able to contain this Bulls team during their first meeting and the game was never really close once Houston jumped out to a lead. The Rockets will be playing on a back-t0-back with slight fatigue setting in, but the Bulls will hardly be at full strength without Giddey or Ball out on the floor. The only way the Bulls will be able to keep this one close is if Coby White erupts for another big game with the bench behind him in support.

The Rockets, on the other hand, have only gotten better since their last meeting against Chicago with Alperen Sengun playing some of his best basketball of the season. His triple-double effort the last time against the Bulls could easily be replicated here as the Rockets have gone an impressive 23-10 at home. Not only are they winning games, but they're covering the spread at 37-29 and have gone 18-15 ATS at home.

Despite the spread, we still like the Houston Rockets to pick up this win at home as Chicago's winning streak comes to an unfortunate end.

Final Bulls-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -10 (-110)