The Capitals and the Jets meet in Winnipeg! These two teams have been among the best teams in the NHL this season, and they are both in contention as the best team in the Eastern Conference. We continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Jets prediction and pick.

The Capitals are 47-15 and have won four straight entering this game. Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin are the two biggest keys for the Capitals, but Aliaksei Protas, Tom Wilson, and Pierre-Luc Dubois are also having a great year and showcasing their depth this season. They have the firepower to beat the Jets on the road, but they need all hands on deck for the matchup.

The Jets have been one of the best teams in the NHL this season, and they have gone 3-2 in their last five games. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele make up one of the best duos in the NHL this season. Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers have also had solid years. They need everyone to step up against the Capitals. This is a difficult matchup, but it helps that they have this game at home in Winnipeg.

Here are the Capitals-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Jets Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +122

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 5.5 (-106)

Under: 5.5 (-114)

How To Watch Capitals vs Jets

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/Monumental Sports Network/TSN3

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals' offense is the best in the NHL this season. They score 3.66 goals per game, have a 22% power play percentage, and shoot 13.3%.

Ovechkin still makes this team go, but Strome has been massive for the Capitals. Strome leads the team in points with 68 and assists with 45. However, he is fifth in goals scored with 23. Ovechkin is the goal-scoring leader with 35 and continues his march toward the total goal-scoring record. Wildon is second with 31, and Protas is third with 29 goals, respectively.

The Capitals have a great offense and should be able to score on the Jets and even on the road. Winnipeg has the best defense in the NHL, so this matchup is a giant X-factor in this game.

The Capitals' defense has been almost as dominant as their offense this season. They allow 2.54 goals per game and have a 91% save percentage.

Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren have split time at goalie this season. Thompson has 31 wins, four losses, and five overtime losses through 40 games. He allows 2.30 goals per game and a 91.7% save percentage. Lindgren has 16 wins, 11 losses, and three overtime losses through 31 games. He allows 2.63 goals per game and a 90.1% save percentage.

This defense has been great, and they will face a massive challenge against the Jets in Winnipeg. They have the talent to slow down this offense, but Winnipeg's playing on home ice is an enormous factor in this matchup between the two units.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets' offense has only improved, and they have been one of the best units in the NHL, just behind where the Capitals have been on offense. They score 3.45 goals per game, have a 30.1% power play percentage, and a 12.2% shooting percentage.

Connor and Scheifele have carried this offense as a dynamic duo for the Jets. Connor leads the team in points, with 86 goals, 37 assists, and 49 goals. Scheifele is second in points and goals, with 77 and 35, respectively. He is third in assists, with 42. The depth of this team is also a massive key, with Josh Morrissey coming in second in assists and Vilardi third in points.

Winnipeg is facing a juggernaut of defense in the Capitals, but they have the pieces on offense that you can trust to score and find offense, especially with the advantage of home ice over the Capitals. This matchup is a giant X-factor in this game.

The Jets' defense is the best in the NHL this season. They allow 2.38 goals per game and have a 92% save percentage. The depth on this roster makes this defense work.

The key for them on defense is goalie Connor Hellebuyck. He has 40 wins, 10 losses, and three overtime losses through 54 games. He allows 2.06 goals per game on a 92.4% save percentage. Then, Eric Comrie has played well in spurts next to him. He has eight wins, nine losses, and one overtime loss through 18 games and allows 2.49 goals per game on a 90.9% save percentage.

The Jets have an even better defense than their offense, which should be the difference for them in this matchup at home. This is a massive challenge against the Capitals and their offense, but the Jets have the pieces to match up with them across the board with their roster.

Final Capitals-Jets Prediction & Pick

This is a matchup between the best offense and defense in the NHL. The Capitals and Jets also have great defenses and offenses. The Capitals have enough to cover and make this a one-score game. The Jets win the game, but the Capitals cover and make this close.

Final Capitals-Jets Prediction & Pick: Washington Capitals +1.5 (-215)