The Cleveland Cavaliers will battle the New York Knicks on Friday at Madison Square Garden. This could be a playoff preview as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Cavaliers-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Knicks lead the head-to-head series 121-108. Ultimately, the Knicks and Cavs have split the last 10 games, with the Knicks going 3-2 in their last five games at Madison Square Garden. But the Cavs are 3-0 against the Knicks this season.

Here are the Cavaliers-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Knicks Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +198

New York Knicks: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: MSG and FDSO

Why the Cavaliers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers clinched the top seed after beating the Chicago Bulls and will cruise into the playoffs as the best team in the Eastern Conference. However, there is some panic in Cleveland right now that might remind fans of last season. Donovan Mitchell is injured, and that could spell doom in the playoffs. He likely will not play in this game as he attempts to heal his ankle and prepare for the playoffs. The Cavaliers may opt to sit him for the rest of the season.

Darius Garland also might not play in this game, as he missed Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers to deal with a toe injury. Evan Mobley may also sit out, as he will not play on Thursday due to “rest”. Yes, it's that time of year again. The Cavaliers will do everything they can to keep their top players healthy. We know Mitchell, Garland, and Mobley are all out on Thursday. Ultimately, we know Mitchell will likely not play on Friday, and Garland might also sit.

De'Andre Hunter likely shifts into the starting lineup. Ultimately, he has been good for the Cavs in a bench role and will get a chance to flex his abilities in the starting rotation, a role he is familiar with. While the Cavaliers might not have Max Strus available because of a knee injury, Jarrett Allen will likely play limited minutes.

However, with the Cavaliers already having clinched the top seed, the importance of this game lessened. Therefore, it means we will likely see more of the Cavaliers' bench than the starters. It means they might not have the same firepower they would normally have.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Hunter can recapture his old form and lead the team in points. Then, the defense must defend Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks have clinched a playoff spot but have not officially clinched the third seed. Thus, they may go harder in this game to at least cement the third seed. After a heartbreaking loss to the Boston Celtics, the Knicks still have work to do.

Brunson is the engine that makes this team go, averaging 26.2 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor. Ultimately, staying healthy is the goal, and hitting his shot when the Knicks need it is also critical. Towns has been a good addition for the Knicks this season. Significantly, he has continued to generate big games, such as the double-double performance against the Celtics. But there are some concerns. Notably, OG Anunoby has a thumb injury and might not play in this contest.

Mikal Bridges will look to continue his recent string of good performances, including a 20-point win over the Atlanta Hawks last weekend. However, the Knicks might not have Josh Hart, who is sitting out Thursday's contest with the Detroit Pistons and might miss this one, too. It means the Knicks might need more from guys like Miles McBride.

The Knicks will cover the spread if Brunson and Towns can dominate and find the magic shooting touch. Then, they must win the board battle.

Final Cavaliers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are 46-32-1 against the spread, while the Knicks are 39-39-1. Additionally, the Cavs are 24-15 against the spread on the road, while the Knicks are 21-18-1 against the spread at home. The Cavaliers are 29-20 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are 24-24-1 against the spread when facing the East.

If the Cavaliers were fully healthy, they would be the easy pick to cover. However, the Cavs are short-handed with Mitchell out and possibly Garland sitting out. Therefore, I will roll with the Knicks to cover the spread and secure their first win against the Cavaliers this season while clinching the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Final Cavaliers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: -7 (-110)