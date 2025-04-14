ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs-Padres.

It is a clash of opposites when the Cubs visit the Padres in San Diego. The Cubs have the best offense in baseball entering play on April 14. They have scored 116 runs and have become a juggernaut at the plate, thanks mostly to Kyle Tucker, who has delivered at an MVP level for the Cubs in the first weeks of the season. The fans in Chicago are already clamoring for the Cubs to lock up Tucker to a long-term deal. His impact on the Cubs' offense has been that immense and pervasive. He is hammering the ball and driving in a lot of runs, but the domino effect — providing protection to other hitters in the batting order — is another substantial product of his arrival in the Windy City.

The Cubs just took two of three in Dodger Stadium. They look like a legitimately good team. Given the Justin Steele injury, however, they are going to need the offense to continue to rake.

The Cubs have the best offense in baseball. The Padres have one of the two best pitching staffs in the sport. Only the Mets (41) have allowed fewer runs than the 43 the Padres have given up. The Padres just finished a weekend sweep of the Rockies in which they pitched three shutouts. That is an extremely rare, extremely amazing feat from a pitching staff which is absolutely on fire.

Cubs-Padres Projected Starters

Jameson Taillon vs. Dylan Cease

Jameson Taillon (1-1) has struggled to get going this season. He labored through a quality start against the Rangers. What was impressive was that Taillon managed the game without his best stuff. Now, however, he will need to show his best stuff, because the Padres have one of the best lineups in baseball and have not lost at home this season.

Last Start: April 8 vs Texas Rangers — 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

Dylan Cease (1-1) is the last Padre to not pitch a good game. He got crushed by the Athletics, giving up five consecutive two-out, run-scoring hits in a nightmare six-run first inning last week in Sacramento. We will see if Cease can get back on track, or if he is actually the weakest link in a red-hot Padre rotation.

Last Start: April 8 at Athletics — 4 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

Here are the Cubs-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Padres Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +134

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: Marquee (Cubs) | MLB (Padres)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dylan Cease got mashed in his last start. The Padres are due for pitching regression, and the Cubs have an offense which can pounce on the opportunity if Cease is not able to get back to his best. Chicago is pounding the ball and is riding the wave of momentum right now at the plate.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dylan Cease is not going to have two clunkers in a row, and the San Diego bats can hammer Jameson Taillon, who can be really good but is not yet locked in at the start of the season. The Padres should score at least five runs, and that should be enough to win and cover.

Final Cubs-Padres Prediction & Pick

We usually take sides, but this is a total play. Cease and Taillon are not going to be in top form. The Padres are due for pitching regression anyway. We love the over with a number which offers a plus-money price. Take the over.

Final Cubs-Padres Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5