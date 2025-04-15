ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs-Padres.

The San Diego Padres used to struggle at Petco Park. Yes, Petco is generally viewed as a pitcher-friendly park, so even though San Diego has some mashers in its lineup, it was understandable to an extent that San Diego didn't do quite as well in its home confines as it hoped or expected do. The Padres weren't an awful home team, but they weren't winning 50 home games in an 81-home-game schedule, either. When we consider the fact that the Los Angeles Dodgers have continued to win NL West championships and leave San Diego outside the winner's circle, we can point to San Diego's lack of elite home-field performance as one key reason the Friars haven't been able to outdo the Dodgers and win division titles.

This year, that might be changing. The Padres are 11-0 at home after Monday night's win over the Cubs. San Diego pitchers went over 30 consecutive innings without giving up a run, but then the Cubs struck with a 3-run fourth inning for a 3-1 lead. The Padres' 10-0 home mark was in danger.

No matter. The Padre bats came alive and scored nine runs in the next few innings to win 10-4 and remain perfect at home. The Padres are 14-3 and have the best record in baseball. Let's see how long they will keep this up.

Cubs-Padres Projected Starters

Shota Imanaga vs. Randy Vasquez

Shota Imanaga (2-1) dominated the Padres at Wrigley Field earlier this month. He cooled off the Padres once. Can he not only do it again, but do it in San Diego, where the Padres have not yet lost this season? It's a big challenge, but for an ace, it's the kind of game every competitor wants to pitch.

Last Start: April 9 vs Texas Rangers — 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

Randy Vasquez (1-1) is not the weakest link in the Padres' very strong rotation. Dylan Cease has to be seen as the chink in San Diego's armor after another relatively ordinary night on the mound. Vasquez gave San Diego a solid start last week, one day after Cease got shelled for nine runs. Vasquez will want to contain a Chicago offense which has been one of the best in baseball through the first three weeks of the young season.

Last Start: April 9 at Athletics — 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 1 K

Here are the Cubs-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Padres Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -134

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: Marquee (Cubs) | MLB (Padres)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Shota Imanaga can shut down the Padres and win this game. That point aside, San Diego is going to lose at home at some point. The betting markets seem to recognize that point and are pricing this game with the expectation of a Cub win, mostly because of the clear-cut advantage Chicago has in the pitching matchup. The Chicago offense has scored 120 runs this season, at the top of the majors. No other team has scored 100 runs so far this season, so the Cubs are 21 runs ahead of the field (the Yankees have 99 runs). There's a lot to like about this matchup for Chicago.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Randy Vasquez has been a good pitcher for San Diego. He can keep the team in this game. Meanwhile, Shota Imanaga will have a hard time dominating the Padres twice in the same month. He might pitch well, but it will be hard for him to pitch as well as he did the last time he faced San Diego. Just a modest amount of regression for Imanaga will enable the Padres to scratch together a few runs and win a 3-2 ballgame. Remember: San Diego is a run-line and moneyline underdog here. You can get the Padres — 11-0 at home — for plus money on the moneyline. Wow!

Final Cubs-Padres Prediction & Pick

We went with the over on Monday (over 7.5) and won. Let's do that again. We don't think Imanaga will shut down the Padres in a second time against them this season. We don't think Vasquez will dominate the Cubs' red-hot offense. There are at least eight runs in this game. Take the over.

Final Cubs-Padres Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5