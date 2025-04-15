ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is getaway day for the Chicago Cubs as they visit the San Diego Padres. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Padres prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, it was an offensive show. Fernando Tatis Jr homered in the bottom of the third inning to give the Padres the lead. Still, Michael Busch would homer in the fourth, driving in two, and Pete Crow-Armstrong would drive in another run to take the 3-1 lead. In the sixth inning, the Padres would tie the game. Then, in the seventh, Fernando Tatis Jr. would score on a wild pitch, and then Gavin Sheets would drive in two runs to make it 6-3. The Cubs would get one back in the top of the eighth, but home runs by Tatis and Luis Arraez would seal the game in the bottom of the inning. The Padres would win the game 10-4.

The Cubs and Padres will play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Cubs-Padres Projected Starters

Matthew Boyd vs. Nick Pivetta

Matthew Boyd (1-1) with a 1.59 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.

Last Start: Boyd went six innings, giving up four hits, three walks, and a home run. Boyd would strike out seven batters but also give up three runs in a loss to the Dodgers.

Away Splits: Boyd is 0-1 on the road in two starts. He has a 2.45 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average.

Nick Pivetta (2-1) with a 1.59 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP

Last Start: Pivetta went seven innings, giving up three hits and a walk. He would strike out ten and not give up a run, taking the win over the Rockies.

Home Splits: Pivetta is 2-0 in two starts at home. He has pitched 14 innings, giving up just four hits and a walk, without giving up a run.

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +104

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Padres

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: MARQ/SDPA

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Tucker leads the way for the Cubs. He is hitting .307 with a .429 OBP. He has five home runs, eight doubles, 18 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 19 runs scored. Also having a solid year is Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki is hitting .292 with a .390 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Also driving in runs well is Michael Busch. Busch is hitting .310 with a .394 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, four home runs, a stolen base, 12 RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Ian Happ has been scoring runs. He has scored 15 runs this year while hitting .210 and having a .309 OBP. He has three doubles, a home run, and eight RBIs. Finally, Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .257 this year with a .313 OBP. Happ has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight RBIs, and 13 runs scored this year.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been great this year. He is hitting .361 with a .429 OBP. Tatis has a double, six home runs, 12 RBIs, and 16 runs scored. Meanwhile, Manny Machado has also been great this year. He has hit .317 with a .394 OBP. Machado has seven doubles, a home run, six RBIs, and 15 runs scored.

Gavin Sheets has also been solid this year. He is hitting .333 with a .393 OBP. Sheets has two doubles, two home runs, ten RBIs, and five runs scored. Further, Luis Aarez is hitting well this year. He is hitting .282 with a .307 OBP. He has two home runs, five RBIs, and eight runs scored. Finally, Xander Bogaerts is hitting .288 with a .386 OBP. He has five doubles, five RBIs, four Stolen bases, and eight runs scored.

Final Cubs-Padres Prediction & Pick

While Matthew Boyd is 1-1 on the year, he has been great. He has two starts without giving up a run and gave up just three to a potent Dodgers offense. Further, he has pitched well against current members of the Padres. They have hit just .238 against him in 63 at-bats, with two home runs and seven RBIs. Xander Bogaerts has three of those RBIs, going 3-14 with a home run and three RBIs. Still, Nick Pivetta has also been great this year. He has not given up a run at home this year and only gave up runs in one game. That was on the road to the Cubs. The current Cubs have hit .303 against Pivetta, with four home runs and ten RBIs. Still, all four home runs and eight of the ten RBIs come from just two players, Dansby Swanson and Justin Turner. This could be a tight game, but the Padres have the better offense, and Pivetta has been great at home. Take the Padres.

Final Cubs-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-122)