The Arizona Diamondbacks continue their road trip as they face the Chicago Cubs. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Cubs prediction and pick.

The Diamondbacks come into the series at 12-7 on the year, which places them in fourth in the NL West. They had also won five straight games heading into the series, including a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs come into the series at 12-9, which is good for first place in the NL Central. They lost two of three to the Padres before this series.

The Diamondbacks and Cubs played game one of the series on Friday. In a wild game, Chicago won 13-11.

Diamondbacks-Cubs Projected Starters

Zac Gallen vs. Ben Brown

Zac Gallen (1-2) with a 4.64 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start, Gallen went six innings, giving up five hits, three walks, and a home run. He would give up just two runs while striking out five batters. Still, Gallen took the no-decision as the Diamondbacks beat the Brewers 5-2.

Away Splits: Gallen is 1-0 on the year with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.25 opponent batting average.

Ben Brown (2-1) with a 5.09 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP

Last Start: Ben Brown was solid in his last start. He went six innings, giving up five hits and striking out five batters. He would not give up a run in a win over the Dodgers.

Home Splits: Brown is 0-1 at home with a 9.45 ERA and a .355 opponent batting average.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Cubs Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -108

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/ 11:20 AM PT

TV: ARDI/MARQ

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Corbin Carroll has led the way for the Diamondbacks this year. He is hitting .331 with a .398 OBP. He has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 17 RBIS, four stolen bases, and 18 runs scored. Moreover, Geraldo Perdomo has also been solid. He is hitting .317 with a .427 BP. Perdomo has two doubles, three home runs, 18 RBIs, three stolen bases, and ten runs scored. Josh Naylor has also been solid this year. He is hitting .324 with a .402 OBP. He has six doubles, four home runs, 13 RBIS, four stolen bases, and 12 runs scored.

Further, Pavin Smith is hitting great. Smith is hitting .404 with a .491 OBP. He has seven doubles, three home runs, seven RBIs, a stolen base, and ten runs scored. Eugenio Suarez has also been solid for the Diamondbacks this year. He is hitting just .149 with a .269 OBP, but has five home runs, three doubles, 11 RBIS, and eight runs scored.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs have been led by Kyle Tucker. Tucker is hitting .301 this year with a .410 OBP. He has eight doubles, five home runs, 19 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 19 runs scored. Meanwhile, Seiya Suzuki has been solid this year. He has hit .290 with a .383 BOP. Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, four home runs, 15 RBIS, and 11 runs scored. Dansby Swanson has also been solid. He is hitting just .169 with a .222 BOP, but has three doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIS, two stolen bases, and 11 runs scored.

Michael Busch has also hit well this year. He is hitting .284 with a .360 OBP. He has five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 12 RBIS, and 12 runs scored. Also having a solid year is Nico Noerner. Hoerner is hitting .313 with a .356 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, 11 RBIs, six stolen bases, and eight runs scored. Finally, Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .259 with a .310 BOP. He has six doubles, a triple, three home runs, ten RBIS, seven stolen bases, and 15 runs scored this year.

Final Diamondbacks-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers coming into this game have been up and down this year. Zac Gallen has two starts going under five innings and giving up four or more runs. Still, he has two starts going six innings or more and giving up two or fewer runs. Ben Brown is coming off a great start, not giving up a run in six innings. Still, he also has a start going four innings and giving up five runs. Zac Gallen has been solid against current members of the Cubs. They have 103 career at-bats against Zach Gallen, and have hit just .214. Further, they have just five doubles, a home run, and 11 RBIs. Both offenses have been solid this year. The Diamondbacks are hitting .254 while scoring 5.47 runs per game. The Cubs are hitting .255 while scoring 5.90 runs per game this year. With the better pitcher on the mound, take the Diamondbacks to get the win in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-108)