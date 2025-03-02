ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an FAU-USF prediction and pick. Find out how to watch FAU-USF.

Florida Atlantic is just two years removed from its magical journey to the Final Four. Yet, two years feels more like two decades when one considers the enormity of change and transition the program has endured in that period of time. In just two years, the Owls have lost their star head coach, Dusty May, who is now tearing it up with Michigan and has the Wolverines in contention for the Big Ten regular season championship in the first week of March. The stars who were part of FAU's 2023 Final Four team and 2024 NCAA Tournament team have scattered to other programs. Now, FAU is tied for fifth place in the AAC. The Owls will need to win the upcoming AAC Tournament in order to reach the NCAA Tournament. This is life at a smaller school. The elite head coach who makes it big does not generally stick around and remain at a program of FAU's size and overall level of national visibility. The star players don't keep coming. FAU did pounce on its opportunity when it had one, but FAU was not likely to remain a heavy hitter the way Gonzaga has been able to become since breaking through on an NCAA Tournament stage. Gonzaga is the exception which proves the rule about smaller programs in college basketball.

How to Watch FAU vs USF

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Florida is a supremely unlucky program. The Bulls had hired the right coach for their program. Amir Abdur-Rahim was a rising star in men's college basketball coaching. He led the Bulls to the No. 1 seed in the AAC Tournament one year ago. His future was bright. Accordingly, the Bulls' future was very promising. However, Abdur-Rahim tragically died in an unspeakably sad and devastating offseason development. The Bulls were deprived of their leader, their heart and soul, and because it happened just before the season began, there was no way for the school to pivot to a permanent replacement for this season. They had to make do with an interim coach. The school didn't do anything wrong. Life simply handed USF an impossible situation. Here in this late-season game, FAU is tied for fifth in the AAC standings, but USF is in ninth place. FAU is the better team in a comparatively better spot. The spread is only 2.5 points. Don't overcomplicate it.

Why USF Will Cover The Spread/Win

FAU is just not the team it was in 2023 and 2024. Everyone can see this and agree on this. It's not even a criticism of anyone, just a basic reality we can all identify with our own eyes and our own common sense. Florida Atlantic had its moment and, once again, capitalized when it had a chance to do something special. That moment, however, has come and gone, and now it's back to being obscure and relatively ordinary. South Florida, playing at home in front of what should be a very spirited crowd, can take the fight to FAU and win this game outright. These teams are not separated by a large number of games in the AAC standings. It is a relative battle of equals.

Final FAU-USF Prediction & Pick

This game feels very coin-flippy. Wait for a live play.

