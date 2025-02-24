ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals continue their homestand as they host the Calgary Flames. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Flames come into the game at 27-21-8 on the year, which places them in fifth in the Pacific Division, and currently a point out of a wild card spot. In their last game, the Flames defeated the San Jose Sharks. Macklin Celebrini got the scoring going in the first period, but Nazem Kadri would tie the game for the Flames in the period. In the second period, the Flames would take the lead, but just 1:54 into the third, the Sharks would tie the game again. Still, halfway through the third period, Joel Hanley scored. to give the Flames the lead and they would go on to win the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are 38-11-8 on the year, giving them the best record in the NHL. After beating the Penguins 8-3 on Saturday, they would face the Oilers in their last game. Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring in the first period, but goals from Tom Wilson and Jakob Chuchrun would give the Capitals the 2-1 lead. In the second period, Alex Ovechkin scored his 27th goal of the year to extend the lead. He would score again in the period, as would Connor McMichael to make it 5-1. The Oilers would get two goals in the third period, but Alex Ovechkin would complete his hat trick as the Capitals went on to win the game 7-3.

Here are the Flames-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Capitals Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +184

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Flames vs Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames top line is led by the combination of Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau. Kardi is tied for the team lead in points, coming into the game with 20 goals and 22 assists. He has four goals and 11 assists on the power play as well. Huberdeau leads the team in goals and is tied for the team lead in points. He has 21 goals and 21 assists this year, good for 42 total points. He also has seven goals and seven assists on the power play. Matt Coronato rounds out the line, coming into the game fourth on the team in points, having 14 goals and 16 assists this year.

Meanwhile, MacKenzie Weegar is third on the team in points and leads the team in assists playing from the blue line. He has six goals and 26 assists this year, with three goals and 12 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Blake Coleman leads the second line. He comes in with 12 goals and 17 assists this year.

Dan Wolf is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 20-11-3 on the year with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He was solid in his first start since the break, stopping 27 of 29 shots in a win over the Sharks.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

Alex Ovechkin leads the top line for the Capitals. He leads the team in goals coming in with 29 goals and 17 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points this year. Ovechkin has seven goals and six assists this year on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson. Strome leads the team in points this year, coming in with 18 goals and 40 assists. He also has six goals and 18 assists on the power play. Wilson is fifth on the team in points, and second in goals, coming in with 26 goals and 19 assists this year. He has ten goals and five assists on the power play.

The second line is led by Aliaksei Protas. Protas is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 23 goals and 27 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois is third on the team in points this year with 13 goals and 35 assists.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal for the Capitals in this one. He is 25-2-5 on the year with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Thompson is third in the NHL in wins, fifth in goals-against average, and third in save percentage this year. He is 3-0-2 in his last five starts.

Final Flames-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Capitals are scoring 3.70 goals per game while sitting third in the NHL in goals-against per game. Further, they are tenth in the NHL on the power play. Meanwhile, the Flames are scoring just 2.64 goals per game while sitting 28th on the penalty kill. Take the Capitals in this one.

Final Flames-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (+116)