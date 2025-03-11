ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a Mountain West Tournament matchup between Fresno State and Nevada. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fresno State-Nevada prediction and pick.

In the Mountain West tournament, Nevada faces Fresno State on Wednesday. The Wolf Pack, led by Nick Davidson and Kobe Sanders, looks to build on their regular-season dominance over the Bulldogs, having won both matchups. Fresno State, hampered by a thin roster due to a betting scandal, seeks an upset. The Bulldogs will rely on Jasir Tremble and Brian Amuneke for scoring. Nevada's balanced attack and defensive prowess make them favorites, but Fresno State's resilience in close games could keep it competitive if they can contain Nevada's offense and capitalize on any Wolf Pack lapses.

Mountain West Tournament Odds: Fresno State-Nevada Odds

Fresno State: +12.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +500

Nevada: -12.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -700

Over: 137.5 (-112)

Under: 137.5 (-108)

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Nevada

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fresno State, despite their challenging season, has shown resilience and the ability to pull off upsets. In their recent win against Wyoming, the Bulldogs demonstrated strong defensive capabilities, holding the Cowboys to just 23.8% shooting from the field. This defensive prowess could be crucial against Nevada, which has struggled with consistency, particularly in close games, going 1-5 in contests decided by less than four points. Additionally, Fresno State's rebounding, led by Elijah Price, who averages 3.1 offensive rebounds per game, could give them an edge on the boards. If the Bulldogs can limit Nevada's scoring opportunities and capitalize on second-chance points, they might be able to keep the game competitive.

Nevada, favored by 12.5 points, has shown flashes of brilliance but lacks the consistency needed to dominate weaker opponents consistently. The Wolf Pack's reliance on players like Nick Davidson and Kobe Sanders means that if Fresno State can contain these stars, they might be able to disrupt Nevada's offense. Furthermore, Fresno State's recent performance against Colorado State in the tournament quarterfinals, where they held on for a win despite a late surge, shows they can handle pressure situations2. Given these factors, Fresno State has a good chance to not only cover the spread but potentially pull off an upset. Their ability to control the tempo and limit Nevada's scoring could make this a closer game than expected, and if they can maintain their defensive intensity, they might just surprise the Wolf Pack on Wednesday. The Bulldogs' determination and recent form suggest they are more than capable of making this a competitive matchup.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada is poised to beat and cover the spread against Fresno State in their Mountain West tournament matchup. The Wolf Pack have shown significant dominance over the Bulldogs this season, most notably in their 94-69 victory earlier in February. In that game, Nevada's balanced attack, led by Nick Davidson's 25 points, and their stifling defense, which forced 18 turnovers, were key factors in their success. Additionally, Nevada's ability to capitalize on second-chance opportunities, thanks to their rebounding edge, could again be a decisive factor against Fresno State, which struggles with defensive rebounding. Nevada's strong shooting performance, including Xavier DuSell's sharp three-point shooting, will also be crucial in maintaining a high-scoring tempo that Fresno State might struggle to match.

Fresno State's recent form has been concerning, with a 1-9 record in their last 10 games, and they have struggled to contain opponents' offenses, allowing an average of 80.5 points per game. Nevada, on the other hand, has shown resilience in non-conference play and has the potential to exploit Fresno State's defensive vulnerabilities. The Wolf Pack's efficiency on both ends of the court, combined with their experience in handling fast-paced games, should allow them to maintain a comfortable lead throughout the contest. Given Nevada's past performance against Fresno State and their overall team strength, they are well-positioned to not only win but also cover the 12.5-point spread, especially if they can replicate their previous defensive intensity and offensive efficiency.

Final Fresno State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Nevada is likely to win and cover the spread against Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's balanced offense and strong defensive performance, as seen in their previous matchup, will be key. Nevada's ability to force turnovers and capitalize on second-chance points should give them a significant edge. Fresno State's struggles with defensive rebounding and containing opponents' offenses will be exploited by Nevada's efficient shooting. Given the 12.5-point spread, Nevada's past dominance over Fresno State suggests they will maintain a comfortable lead, making them a solid choice to both win and cover. Their consistency will be too much for the Bulldogs.

Final Fresno State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Nevada -12.5 (-108), Over 137.5 (-112)