ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jordan Hicks and Cristopher Sanchez face off in Game four! These two teams played well in this series and split the first two games. The Giants won the first game, while the Phillies won the second game. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Phillies prediction and pick.

Giants-Phillies Projected Starters

Jordan Hicks vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Jordan Hicks (1-1) with a 5.87 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed seven runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts through four innings.

Away Splits: (1-1) 6.30 ERA

Christopher Sanchez (1-0) with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts through 6.1 innings.

Home Splits: (0-0) 4.09 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Phillies Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +134

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How to Watch Giants vs. Phillies

Time: 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Bay Area

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants were up and down toward an 80-82 record last season. However, this season, they have started red-hot with a 12-5 record and have gone 3-2 in their previous five, but lost their previous game against the Giants. San Francisco struggled both behind the plate and on the mound last season. The offense has not been much better this year, but the pitching has been dominant in comparison. Matt Chapman, Heliot Ramos, Michael Conforto, Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, Wilmer Flores, LaMonte Wade Jr., and Mike Yastrzemski are standouts in the batting lineup. Logan Webb and Robbie Ray lead their pitching as the best two on the roster. The Giants look great, but this is a big test against the Phillies.

The Giants are starting Hicks on the mound against the Yankees. He has a 1-1 record, a 5.87 ERA, and a 1.37 WHIP. He has allowed 10 runs on 15 hits with six walks and 14 strikeouts through 15.1 innings across his three starts. He also had a K/BB ratio of 2.3 so far. Despite how much he has struggled this season, the Giants went 2-1 in his three starts. Hicks gets a massive challenge against the Phillies and the offense they present.

The Giants' offense struggled last season and has not improved much this year. They were 20th in team batting average at .239 and only have a .226 this season. Hoo Lee, Flores, and Yastrzemski lead the offense in almost every critical batting category this year. Yastrzemski leads in batting average at .421. Flores leads in home runs with six and in RBI with 21. Finally, Hoo Lee is the leader in batting average at .333 and in total hits with 21. This offense has started slowly and has not been a standout at all. This is a tough challenge for the Phillies against Sanchez.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies were one of the best teams in the MLB last season, finishing with a 95-67 record, and then they went 10-7 to start this season. The offense was a top-five unit the previous season, and this year has started just as well, near the top 10. The pitching has also been solid this season after having a good season last year. On offense, there are sluggers on the team. Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and J.T. Realmuto make up a loaded offense. The pitching of Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, and Jesus Luzardo also makes up an excellent pitching trio for the Phillies. Philadelphia is on a redemption tour this season, and they have a loaded roster to try and get back to the mountaintop in the playoffs.

The Phillies are starting Sanchez on the mound, with a 1-0 record, a 3.12 ERA, and a 1.33 WHIP. He has allowed six runs on 18 hits with five walks and 19 strikeouts across 19.1 innings through his three starts. The K/BB ratio is also at 3.8. The Phillies also won all three of his starts. Sanchez is one of the best pitchers on the Phillies roster, and he should be able to have a field day against the Giants and their subpar offense.

The Phillies' offense was one of the best in the MLB last season, and they have still been great this year. They have a .241 batting average through 17 games after finishing with a .257 average last season. Castellanos and Schwarber are the two biggest standouts on the offense so far this season. Schwarber leads in home runs with six, RBI with 12, and OBP at .421. Then, Castellanos leads in batting average at .306 and in total hits with 19. This offense has a significant advantage against Hicks on the mound and can easily take advantage.

Final Giants-Phillies Prediction & Pick

I think the Phillies have a significant advantage in this game. Sanchez is the better pitcher than Hicks and the Phillies should have no problems scoring on this team. The Phillies win and cover at home.

Final Giants-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+128)