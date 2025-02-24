ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Heat will battle the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at the State Farm Arena. It will be a Southeast Division showdown as we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Heat leads the season series 79-60. They are also 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Hawks, including 3-2 over five games in Atlanta. Significantly, the Hawks defeated the Heat 120-110 earlier this season at State Farm Arena.

Here are the Heat-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Hawks Odds

Miami Heat: -1 (-106)

Moneyline: -116

Atlanta Hawks: +1 (-114)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat have played mediocre basketball to this point this season, yet are still in contention for the Southeast Division title. But coincidentally, they are stuck in a logjam with the Hawks and Orlando Magic as all three teams struggle to stay afloat in the playoff race. Yet, the Heat have as good as a chance as any team at making something good happen.

Tyler Herro understands the urgency to play better, and will look to carry the Heat in this one. Unfortunately, it's felt like a struggle all season, and the Heat have not played consistent basketball. Yet, there is hope for a revival. Andrew Wiggins is the newest star on the squad and a major piece of the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. How he plays will be elemental in the Heat's chances, and he will give Herro a reprieve when he needs one. Of course, the Heat also needs others to step up.

Bam Adebayo had a double-double on Friday and can certainly take over a game when he needs to. So far, he has been solid for the Heat, averaging 16.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor. The Heat need Adebayo to dominate the boards to give them a chance at extra opportunities.

But who will provide any of the extra scoring? Terry Rozier and Nikola Jovic come to mind, as both players fill supplementary roles with the Heat. Ultimately, those two must provide extra support to the stars while also playing their role on defense. Duncan Robinson must fill his role off the bench and continue to play consistent basketball, especially after he had 14 points in his last game.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances and avoid the first-half struggles that might plague them. Then, they must control the boards and give themselves extra chances to win.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Coach Quin Snyder emphasized the importance of this game and every game following. Substantially, with the Hawks closely behind the Heat in the playoff race, this game feels like two games.

Trae Young is the catalyst that makes this team go, and he must avoid the inconsistency that has often plagued him. Overall, he is one of the best players in the game, but his shooting has been off. Young must be more consistent with his shot and also defer to his teammates when the chance arises.

With Jalen Johnson out, Caris Levert and Dyson Daniels must take charge and take the next step to help him. Additionally, Georges Niang and Onyeka Okongwu must control the boards and not let Adebayo beat them. This will probably be the most important battle of the game, as controlling the boards can help determine the fate of this game. The Hawks have the big men who are capable of winning this specific battle. Of course, it all starts with the shooters first.

The Hawks will cover the spread if Young can convert on his shooting chances and get some help from his teammates. Then, they must win the board battle and get to the loose balls.

Final Heat-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Heat are 22-31-1 against the spread, while the Hawks are 27-29 against the spread. Moreover, the Heat are 11-18-1 against the spread on the road, while the Hawks are 11-14 against the spread at home. The Heat are 4-5 against the spread when facing the Southeast Division, while the Hawks are 4-4 against the spread when facing the division.

This will be a great divisional battle. I think the Heat have slightly more talent than the Hawks. Moreover, they will take advantage of a team that played on Sunday. The Hawks will feel the effects of playing a back-to-back, and it will hinder them as the Heat do everything they can to cover the spread on the road.

Final Heat-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat: -1 (-106)