The Columbus Blue Jackets hope to stay alive in the playoff race as they face the New York Islanders. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Islanders come into the game at 35-34-12 on the year. That record has eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention. In their last game, they faced the Washington Capitals. The Capitals would strike first with a goal from Dylan Strome. Strome would then add a second goal in the second period. Jean-Gabriel Pageau would get one back in the third period, but Strome would seal the game and his hat-trick with an empty net goal as the Capitals won the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 39-33-9 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. After a scoreless first period, Dante Fabbro scored in the second period to make it 1-0. Kent Johnson would make it 2-0 in the period, and then Adam Fantilli would score in the third. Jets Greaves stopped all 29 shots he faced in the 3-0 victory. The Blue Jackets are still alive for a playoff spot, but they need help. They would need to win this game in regulation, while also needing the Hurricanes to defeat the Canadiens in regulation on Wednesday night.

Here are the Islanders-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Blue Jackets Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +118

Columbus Blue Jackets: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Islanders vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Islanders Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' top line is led by the combination of Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat. Palmieri is third on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 24 goals and 24 assists this year. Meanwhile, Horvat is first on the team in points this year, coming in with 28 goals and 29 assists. The line is rounded out by Andres Lee. Anders Lee leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 29 goals and 25 assists on the year.

Simon Holmstrom leads the second line for the Islanders. He is fourth on the team in points, coming into the game with 20 goals and 25 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Pageua is fifth on the team in points, coming into the game with 14 goals and 28 assists. Finally, Noah Dobson has been solid from the blueline. He comes into the game with 10 goals and 29 assists on the year.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in the goal for the Islanders in this game. He is 30-24-6 on the year with a .907 save percentage and a 2.71 goals-against average. He is just 3-1-1 in his last five games, and has given up just eight goals over the last five starts.

Why the Blue Jackets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets' top line is led by Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals, coming in with 31 goals and 42 assists this year, good for 73 total points. He is joined on the line by Sean Monahan and Boone Jenner. Monahan comes in with 19 goals and 37 assists in his 53 games this year. Meanwhile, Jenner has seven goals and 12 assists in his 25 games this year.

The Blue Jackets' leader in points this year also comes from the blue line. Zach Werenski leads the team in assists as well, coming in with 58 assists, while he has scored 22 goals, good for 80 total points. Meanwhile, the second line is home to Kent Johnson. Johnson is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 24 goals and 33 assists on the year.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in the goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 25-19-5 on the year with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. Still, he has been solid as of late. He is 3-1-1 in his last five games.

Final Islanders-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets come in as favorites in terms of odds in this game. Much of that has to do with their position. If the Canadiens fall to the Hurricanes on Wednesday night, they will make the playoffs with a win. Still, they have been playing great. The Blue Jackets have won five straight games, and the defense has been wonderful. In the last five games, they have allowed just five goals. Further, they are scoring well. In the last five games, they have scored 22 goals. Meanwhile, the Isaldners have lost four of their last five games and allowed 21 goals in the process. Take the Blue Jackets.

Final Islanders-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets ML (-142)