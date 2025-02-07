ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles, and we are talking about Jalen Hurts. It's time for the Big Game as we continue our Super Bowl odds series and make a Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props prediction and pick.

Jalen Hurts is ready to avenge the Super Bowl loss from two seasons ago. I am going to look at three specific categories and see how he might do.

Here are the Jalen Hurts Super Bowl odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl Odds: Jalen Hurts Odds

175+ Passing Yards: -320

200+ Passing Yards: -160

225+ Passing Yards: +120

1 Passing Touchdown: -350

2 Passing Touchdowns: +168

25+ Rushing Yards: -300

40+ Rushing Yards: +100

50+ Rushing Yards: +85

Why Hurts Will Go Over 200 Passing Yards

Hurts has not been a consistent passer over the last five games. He might as well have been a game manager. Yes, Hurts had an explosive game against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Title Game, passing for 246 yards. But let's look at the previous games before that.

Hurts passed for just 128 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Ultimately, the weather played a factor, as frigid temperatures did not help. Hurts also did not need to pass much as Saquon Barkley did all the work, and the Eagles mostly played from ahead. Hurts passed for just 131 yards against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wildcard Round. Again, it was a Barkley game with a lot of running and not much passing.

There might be more opportunities to pass despite facing a tough defense with a brilliant defensive coordinator. Undoubtedly, the Chiefs will do everything in their power to stop Barkley. Because of that, Hurts might be forced to pass more, and it might help him get over 150 passing yards. For some reference, Hurts passed for 304 yards in the Super Bowl two seasons ago, so there is definitely an opportunity to hit some marks. If you want to be safe, you bet the lowest amount. If you feel a little bold, 225 yards might be reachable.

Why Hurts Will Have At Least One Passing Touchdown

Hurts will likely have to pass if the Chiefs contain the running game. Throwing a passing touchdown has not always been a consistent thing for Hurts, as he did not pass for one against the Rams but did throw one against the Packers and Commanders. He has gone back and forth and been very inconsistent with the passing numbers.

Hurts is more than capable of getting at least one passing touchdown. Ultimately, he also has three targets with AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. Additionally, Hurts also has Barkley to check down to and has often done so in the red zone for easier opportunities to slice the defense. Expect Hurts to attempt at least one passing touchdown and to target any of those four.

Why Hurts Will Have At Least 40 Rushing Yards

Hurts is always running. Amazingly, he had three rushing touchdowns against the Commanders despite only rushing for 16 yards. That has not been the case overall. Instead, Hurts has been pretty consistent with the running.

Hurts has averaged 38.5 rushing yards over the past five games. Yes, that was bolstered by the 70 rushing yards he had against the Rams. The Chiefs will have a tough task as they attempt to take away the passing options while limiting Hurts' ability to scamper. Significantly, he did not need to run much against the Commanders because Barkley did all the running for him. Moreover, Hurts runs more when he has to, and that is what the Chiefs will likely force him to do.

For some reference, Hurts went off against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two seasons ago, rushing 15 times for 70 yards. Hurts will almost undoubtedly run for 25 yards. Likewise, he likely gets 40 yards. There are higher odds that he hits 50 yards, but I can see that happening if the Chiefs take away the pass. Hurts will be running to try and get the Eagles more yards when the passing options fall through.

Final Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props Prediction & Pick

Hurts has a chance to do something special as he attempts to avenge the loss from two seasons ago. Overall, I can see him hitting all these marks on some level or another, which makes him a very popular betting option. Expect Hurts to run a lot, pass for a touchdown, and pass for some good chunk of yards. Hurts will have plenty of stats to hit, and I believe picking him will be very good for those who choose to do so.

Final Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props Prediction & Pick: 200+ Passing Yards (-160), 1+ Passing Touchdown (-350), 40+ Rushing Yards (+100)