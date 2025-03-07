ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Ever since Jameis Winston's historic 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions season, it's been a lot of mental reps for the former No. 1 overall pick in 2015. However, with the New York Jets cutting ties with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Winston is considered the betting favorite to become QB1 in The Big Apple in free agency, per Antwan V. Staley on X.

“The Jets are the betting favorite to sign Jameis Winston, according to BetOnline,” Staley wrote.

Although he's prone to turning the ball over, he's probably the best quarterback option in free agency besides Sam Darnold.

With guys like Kirk Cousins, Gardner Minshew, Jacoby Brissett, and others, there aren't many options for teams who want to forego the NFL Draft to acquire their next quarterback.

And when it comes to leadership on the field, few outshine Winston.

As a backup turned starter with the Cleveland Browns most recently, Winston's pre-game speeches became a national treasure, as some fans cared more about what he said before the game than his on-field performance.

Now, while New York needs more than a quarterback who can make for some good social media clips, Jameis Winston could be a serious option for the Jets in free agency.

Aside from free agency, it's unclear how the Jets could attack the quarterback position.

The Jets could miss out on top talent given their position in the 2025 NFL Draft with the seventh pick in a weaker quarterback class. Unless they trade up — which isn't an option that's been overly discussed — Winston could be an option for the Jets at quarterback to give them some stability at the position while addressing other holes in their roster.

Regardless of who they sign or draft, the Jets simply need better production from the quarterback position.

For the last two seasons, the Jets have averaged just 195.1 passing yards per game. In the modern NFL, that's just simply not good enough.

Last season, in 2024, Winston started in seven games — due to Deshaun Watson's second Achilles injury — completing 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

As a quarterback who's battled turnover issues nearly his whole career, that just seems like the reality of his game.

He'll give you some impressive starts, but his decision-making gets questionable, and he starts turning the ball over.

First 3 starts in 2024: 83/133 (62.4% completion), 964 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs

83/133 (62.4% completion), 964 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs Last 4 starts in 2024: 92/151 (60.9% completion), 1,074 yards, 6 TDs, 9 INTs

So, in one extra game, Winston had about 100 more yards and six more interceptions.

If the Jets feel they can trust the former No. 1 overall pick to play clean football in 2025, he could be their guy.

And based on the betting odds, it appears Jameis Winston could be signing with the Jets in free agency to play at least one more season.