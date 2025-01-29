ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kings-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-76ers Odds

Sacramento Kings: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -290

Philadelphia 76ers: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +235

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings started their road trip off with a couple of losses, but they were able to win their last game against the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn is not the best team, but a win is a win, and they are all important. One thing to keep in mind for this game is the 76ers will be down a few men. Joel Embiid and Paul George both sat out Tuesday's win, but it still not easy to win with them off the court. Sacramento has to take advantage of the 76ers missing two of their top players. If the Kings do that, they will be able to win this game.

Sacramento is a great scoring team. They are averaging 116.9 points per game, which is the sixth-highest in the NBA. Along with that, the Kings are shooting 47.6 percent from the field, and that ranks ninth in the NBA. The Kings will also take care of the basketball. This type of scoring is what the Kings will have to do Wednesday night. With the 76ers shorthanded, and the Kings ability to score, Sacramento has a fantastic chance to cover the spread in this game.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Yes, the 76ers are without Embiid and George. However, Tyrese Maxey has stepped up in a big way. In Philadelphia's win over the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night, Maxey dropped 43 points, and had a +20 point differential. In January, Maxey is averaging 28.0 points per game, and 7.3 assists. Both of those numbers are higher than his season totals. In fact, Maxey has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in each of his last five games. If Maxey can keep that up, the 76ers will be in good shape to win this game.

Philadelphia is now on a three-game win streak heading into Wednesday night. They were able to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, and a hot Lakers team. The other win was on the road against the Chicago Bulls. In those three games, the 76ers have played decently on defense. The Cavaliers got to them, but they allowed under 110 points against both the Bulls and Lakers. That is the type of defense the 76ers will have to play in this game. If they can find a way to keep the Kings from scoring their season average in points, Philadelphia will be able to at least cover the spread.

Final Kings-76ers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Tyrese Maxey is playing well and Kelly Oubre Jr was not even mentioned. Both of those players are playing good basketball. However, it will be hard for them to play that well on the second night of a back-to-back. I will be taking the Kings to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Kings-76ers Prediction & Pick: Kings -6.5 (-114)