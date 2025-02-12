ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Lakers head to Salt Lake City riding high after a dominant 132-113 win over the Jazz on Monday, which marked Luka Doncic's impressive debut in purple and gold. Doncic's integration alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves has instantly elevated the Lakers' offensive firepower. The Jazz, meanwhile, continue to struggle, having lost nine straight road games. With Lauri Markkanen and John Collins leading Utah's young core, they'll need a much-improved defensive effort to contain the Lakers' star-studded lineup. Look for the Lakers to push the pace and exploit mismatches, while the Jazz try to slow the game down and capitalize on their home-court advantage.

Here are the Lakers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Jazz Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Utah Jazz: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to secure a victory against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, riding the momentum of their recent success and newfound star power. With the addition of Luka Dončić to their roster, the Lakers have elevated their offensive capabilities to new heights. Dončić's debut performance, which saw him contribute 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in limited minutes, was just a glimpse of the potential this revamped Lakers squad possesses. The chemistry between Dončić and LeBron James is already showing promising signs, and as they continue to gel, their synergy will only improve. Additionally, the Lakers' supporting cast, including Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, has been stepping up consistently, with both players scoring over 20 points in recent games.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz have been struggling this season, particularly on the road. With a record that places them near the bottom of the Western Conference, the Jazz have shown defensive inconsistencies and difficulties in closing out games against top-tier opponents. The Lakers' high-powered offense, now bolstered by Dončić's playmaking abilities, is likely to exploit these weaknesses. Furthermore, the Lakers' recent acquisition of Mark Williams has addressed their need for rim protection, potentially neutralizing any interior threat the Jazz might pose31. With the home-court advantage at Crypto.com Arena and the electric atmosphere surrounding Dončić's home debut, the Lakers are well-positioned to dominate this matchup and continue their ascent in the Western Conference standings.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the Los Angeles Lakers are riding high after their dominant 132-113 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday, the rematch on Wednesday could see a different outcome. The Jazz, despite their struggles this season, have shown flashes of potential and are due for a bounce-back performance. Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, who led Utah with 17 points each in the previous game, are capable of much more and will likely come out with increased aggression and determination. The Jazz's young core, including promising rookie Isaiah Collier, will have had time to study the Lakers' defensive schemes and adjust their game plan accordingly.

Moreover, the Lakers may face challenges in maintaining their intensity for the second game of this mini-series. With Luka Dončić still finding his rhythm after his debut and LeBron James managing his minutes, there's potential for a letdown game. The Jazz, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Their offense, which has been their strength this season, could catch fire against a Lakers defense that has shown inconsistencies throughout the year. If Utah can control the pace, limit turnovers, and capitalize on their offensive rebounding advantage (ranking third in the league in offensive rebound percentage), they could surprise the Lakers and snatch a victory on the road. The element of pride and the desire to avoid a series sweep could provide the extra motivation the Jazz need to pull off the upset.

Final Lakers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are poised to cover the spread against the Jazz in this matchup. With Luka Dončić continuing to grow alongside LeBron James, the Lakers' offense should reach new heights. The Jazz, struggling with a 12-40 record, have lost three in a row and seem outmatched against the surging Lakers. Los Angeles' recent form, winning 12 of their last 14 games, coupled with their home-court advantage at Crypto.com Arena, gives them a significant edge. The Lakers' improved chemistry and the excitement surrounding Dončić's return to the court in his second game should propel them to a convincing victory, easily covering the spread on Wednesday night.

Final Lakers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers-7.5 (-110), Over 237.5 (-110)