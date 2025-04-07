ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an Atlantic Division battle as the Florida Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs come into the game at 47-25-4 on the year, which is good for the top spot in the Atlantic Divison. They have also won four of their last five games. Last time out, they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nicholas Robertson scored in the first give the. Maple Leafs the 1-0 lead. He would add another goal in the second period to make it 2-0. In the third, William Nylander would score twice, and Auston Matthews would add one. Anthony Stolaz would stop all 27 shots he faced as the Maple Leafs won the game 5-0.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are dealing with injuries and struggling. They are 44-29-4 on the year, which places them in third in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they faced the Detroit Red Wings. After a scoreless first period, Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher would both score in the second period to give the Red Wings the 2-0 lead. With 40 seconds left in the game, Anton Lundell scored to make it 2-1, but the Panthers would not find the equalizer, falling 2-1 to the Red Wings.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Panthers Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -114

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Toronto is led by the combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Marner leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 24 goals and 70 assists, good for 94 points. He also has six goals and 26 assists on the power play. Matthews is third on the team in points, coming in with 30 goals and 41 assists this year. They are joined on the line by Matthew Knies. Knies is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 26 goals and 26 assists.

Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the second line, sitting as the team leader in goals and second in points. He comes into the game with 44 goals and 38 assists this year while having 12 goals and 18 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by John Tavares. Tavares has 36 goals and 34 assists this year, with 12 goals and seven assists on the power play.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be on the net for this one. He is 18-8-3 on the year with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Stolarz is third in the NHL in goals against and tied for second in save percentage. He has also won five straight starts, giving up two or fewer goals in four straight.

Why the Panthers Will Cover the Spread/Win

With Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, and Sam Reinhart all dealing with injuries, the top line for the Panthers is led by Carter Verhaghe and Evan Rodrigues. Verhage is fifth on the team in points this year, coming in with 17 goals and 31 assists. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has 14 goals and 15 assists this year. the line is rounded out by Jesse Puljujarvi. Puljujarvi has played in just one game and did not take a shot or record a point.

The second line is home to Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand. Lundell is sixth on the team in points this year, coming in with 17 goals and 27 assists. Marchand has played just six games for the Panthers, and has one assist this year for the Panthers.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for the Panthers in this one. He is 31-18-2 on the year with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Bobrovsky is 2-3-0 in his last five games, but still giving up three or fewer goals in each of the last five games.

Final Maple Leafs-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest a tight game. Still, Florida has struggled heavily as of late. They have lost five straight, and in the process scored just seven goals. Meanwhile, they have given up 15 goals. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have won four of their last five games. They have scored 19 goals in their last five games while giving up just 11. Further, Toronto has been great on the power play this year. They are fifth in the NHL in power play conversion on the season. Florida is 11th in the NHL on the penalty kill and has given up four power play goals in the last five games. Take the Maple Leafs in this one.

Final Maple Leafs-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-114)