The Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to the World's Most Famous Arena to face the New York Rangers. It will be a showdown at Madison Square Garden as we share our NHL odds series and make a Maple Leafs-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs have 293 wins in this series, while the Rangers have 236 victories, and there have also been 95 ties. Yet, the Leafs are 5-4-1 over their past 10 games against the Rangers, including 3-2 over the past five games at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers defeated the Maple Leafs 4-1 on October 19, 2024, in Toronto.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Rangers Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -118

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Rangers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Auston Matthews makes this offense run, and he is more critical than ever as the Leafs attempt to finish strong and get a good spot in the standings. While the Leafs might make more moves at the trade deadline, they will roll with what they have against the Rangers. Unfortunately, it was not enough last time.

The Maple Leafs allowed Alexis Lafreniere to score in the first period, putting them in an early hole. Then, they allowed Chris Kreider to convert to make it 2-0. Matthews cut the deficit to 2-1 with a goal, but the Leafs could not do anything else on offense. Ultimately, they allowed two empty-net goals, one by Kreider and one by Artemi Panarin, to put this game out of reach.

The Maple Leafs threw everything at the Rangers, firing 35 shots on goal. Moreover, they also won 53 percent of the faceoffs. But the Leafs also went 0 for 3 on the powerplay. That must change if they wish to beat the Rangers this time.

Anthony Stolarz was the goalie in the net and made 25 saves while allowing two goals. Also, the defense killed off both penalties leveled 20 hits, and blocked 11 shots to protect the lead.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if they can get more offense, specifically from Mitchell Marner and William Nylander. Then, they must continue to play stout defense and not give the Rangers too many chances.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers just lost Adam Fox to an injury that will sideline him for several weeks. Sadly, this is a big blow for a team that is finally getting their footing together. Losing their top defenseman will not help. Regardless, they must overcome this obstacle to replicate what they did last time against the Leafs.

Getting the early lead helped the Rangers. Likewise, playing strong defense helped. Yes, they allowed 34 shots. But many of those shots were low-level threats. Because of this, the Rangers kept the Maple Leafs at bay and never allowed them to get into the game.

Kreider finished with two goals. Likewise, Panarin had one, and Mika Zibanejad added two helpers. The Rangers finished with 29 shots on goals. Also, they won the game despite winning just 47 percent of the faceoffs. The Rangers also overcame two whiffs on the powerplay.

Igor Shesterkin had an elite performance, stopping 33 shots and allowing just one goal. Additionally, he and the defense stopped all three penalties they took. The defense leveled 19 hits and blocked 22 shots. Significantly, replicating that effort will go a long way toward beating the Maple Leafs again. It will be the most important thing the Rangers can do as they attempt to sway the momentum in their favor early.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can score first and get to all the loose pucks on the edge of the boards. Then, they must defend the crease and not allow the Leafs to get good shooting chances.

Final Maple Leafs-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs are 31-27 against the spread, while the Rangers are 23-35 against the spread. Moreover, the Leafs are 15-12 against the spread on the road, while the Rangers are 9-19 against the spread at home. The Maple Leafs are 27-28-3 against the over/under, while the Rangers are 28-29-1 against the over/under.

The Maple Leafs are the better team. Additionally, they seem to play better on the road this season. While they have struggled often at home this season, they have handled their business on the road. I can see it happening again as the Maple Leafs go into the Garden and score some goals while covering the spread with a win.

Final Maple Leafs-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+210)