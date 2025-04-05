ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Marlins-Braves.

The Atlanta Braves finally won a game. They crushed the Miami Marlins on Friday to end their season-starting seven-game losing streak. Starting a season 0-7 and making the playoffs is not impossible, and to be clear, making the playoffs today is a lot easier than making the playoffs in a pre-1994 Major League Baseball world. Before 1994, teams had to win their division to make the postseason. They could not make the playoffs if they finished second in their division. If a team started 0-7 as the Braves have done, but did so in 1993, that team would have needed to be in a division in which the best teams were not very good, maybe 84-win teams. If a team went 0-7 in 1993 or the previous 20-24 years, it would have had a near-impossible uphill climb to the postseason if there was a 95-win-quality team in its division. The Braves should therefore count themselves lucky. They can get the sixth playoff spot — the third wild card spot — in the National League. Being realistic, they could finish behind the second-place NL East team (Mets or Phillies) and the San Diego Padres. As long as they finish ahead of every other non-first-place team, they could get in. The battle started on Friday. Now let's see if the Braves can pick up momentum after their dominant Friday win.

Marlins-Braves Projected Starters

Cal Quantrill vs AJ Smith-Shawver

Cal Quantrill (0-1) got rocked by the Mets in his first start of the season. Now he faces the Braves. It's not easy to pitch in the NL East for anyone, but especially for a Marlin or a Washington National pitcher who has to face the Braves and Mets and Phillies a bunch of times in the season. Let's see what Quantrill can do after the Braves roasted Max Meyer on Friday.

Last Start: March 31 vs New York Mets — 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1) was okay but not fantastic against the San Diego Padres in his first start of the season. He stayed away from the home run and the big inning, but he allowed a lot of baserunners and threw a lot of pitches. He will need to give Atlanta at least five innings per start, and he will need to reduce his walks. Let's see if he can make progress against a light-hitting Miami team.

Last Start: March 30 at San Diego Padres — 4 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

Here are the Marlins-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Braves Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +176

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Marlins vs Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Marlins) | FanDuel Sports Network South (Braves)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins played their worst game of the season on Friday against the Braves. Often in baseball, when a team plays an absolute stinker, it comes back the next day and plays better. Every team — the good ones and bad ones — has total clunkers. The next day is a reset, and the athletes involved know this. The Marlins will forget about Friday and focus on Saturday, and they can get back to being a competitive team which won four of its first seven games before Friday night.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

It was important for the Braves to win on Friday and break their losing skid, but the way they did it might matter going into this game. The Braves' hitters were unleashed. We saw this team hit the ball the way it did in 2023. This was the Atlanta offense everyone expected, with big numbers and multiple homers and double-digit runs on the board. Now that the Braves are swinging the bats properly, they can feast on ordinary Marlin pitching.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick

Friday was a perfect spot for the Braves. Maybe this is a letdown spot, but it's still a good time to pick the Braves on the run line. They should score at least five runs if not more, and that should cover the spread as long as their pitching doesn't implode. You could also consider the over.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5