The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Knicks prediction and pick.

Tuesday's matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks promises to be intense. The Knicks, led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, seek to build on their recent win over the Wizards. Meanwhile, the Mavericks, driven by Kyrie Irving, aim to break a three-game road losing streak. Dallas faces significant injury challenges, including Anthony Davis, which could hinder their performance. The Knicks' strong home record and balanced offense give them an edge, but Irving's brilliance could keep the Mavericks competitive if they can overcome their injury woes.

Here are the Mavericks-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Knicks Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

New York Knicks: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks face a challenging matchup against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, but there are several reasons why they could emerge victorious or at least cover the spread. Despite their recent struggles, the Mavericks have shown resilience and offensive prowess, recently defeating the Detroit Pistons 123-117. Their ability to move the ball effectively and execute their game plan, as highlighted by coach Jason Kidd, could pose problems for the Knicks' defense. Additionally, the Mavericks are highly motivated as they fight for a play-in spot, tied with the Phoenix Suns for the 10th position in the Western Conference. This urgency could drive them to perform at a higher level.

The Knicks, however, are dealing with their own set of challenges. Jalen Brunson, a key contributor, remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and Miles McBride is also likely to miss the game due to injury. This could disrupt the Knicks' backcourt dynamics, potentially creating opportunities for the Mavericks to exploit. Furthermore, while the Knicks have a strong home record, the Mavericks' desperation to secure a play-in spot might give them an edge in terms of intensity and focus. If Klay Thompson can lead the team effectively and they manage to mitigate the impact of their own injuries, the Mavericks could pull off an upset or at least keep the game competitive enough to cover the spread. Their recent performances suggest they have the capability to rise to the occasion against a formidable opponent like the Knicks.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Knicks have recently shown resilience, overcoming a significant scare against the Wizards to secure a 122-103 victory. This win marked the beginning of their longest homestand of the season, and they are eager to capitalize on their home advantage. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges have been instrumental in the Knicks' success, with Towns providing dominant performances and Bridges showcasing his scoring prowess. The Knicks' ability to adapt and maintain focus, even when faced with adversity, will be crucial against a depleted Mavericks team.

The Mavericks are dealing with a severe injury crisis, which significantly hampers their chances. Kyrie Irving is out for the season, and Anthony Davis is day-to-day, which leaves the Mavericks without key contributors. Additionally, they are missing several other players, including Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively, further weakening their lineup. The Knicks, despite missing Jalen Brunson and potentially Miles McBride, have shown they can still perform effectively with Cam Payne and Tyler Kolek stepping up in the point guard role. Payne's fearlessness in taking shots and Kolek's playmaking skills will be valuable assets against a Mavericks team struggling to maintain consistency due to their injury woes. Given these factors, the Knicks have a strong advantage and are likely to both win and cover the spread against the Mavericks.

Final Mavericks-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The New York Knicks will win and cover the spread against the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks' strong home record and balanced offense, led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, will be too much for a depleted Mavericks team. Dallas is missing key players, including Kyrie Irving, which severely impacts their scoring potential. The Knicks' recent win over the Wizards shows their resilience, and they should capitalize on their home advantage. With the Mavericks struggling on the road and dealing with significant injuries, the Knicks are poised to secure a convincing victory and cover the spread.

Final Mavericks-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -8 (-110), Under 223.5 (-110)