It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Reds prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals-Reds.

The Cincinnati Reds lost three straight 1-0 games earlier this season. They also scored 24 runs in a game and 14 in another. They have been one of the more volatile and unpredictable teams in Major League Baseball through the first five and a half weeks of the season. That volatility and lack of consistency have been on display in this weekend series versus the Washington Nationals. The Reds dominated Friday's first game of the series and then got crushed in the final four innings of Saturday's second game. The Nats broke open a 3-3 tie with four runs in the top of the sixth, three on a home run by Amed Rosario, and notched a lopsided victory. The pendulum has swung wildly to both sides in this series. Now let's see what happens in the rubber match.

Nationals-Reds Projected Starters

MacKenzie Gore vs. Nick Martinez

MacKenzie Gore (2-3) has a 3.51 ERA entering his first start in May. He was decent in his last outing against the Phillies, containing a potent batting order but allowing two homers. Gore has shown that he can dominate opposing hitters, but that dominant version doesn't always show up. Let's see if Gore can reach the next step in his evolution. He is a good pitcher. Can he become truly great? That's something the Nats need if they are going to compete for a wild card spot.

Last Start: April 29 at Philadelphia Phillies — 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 0 BB, 6 K

Away Splits: 4 starts, 23 IP, 26 H, 12 R, 4 HR, 7 BB, 31 K

Nick Martinez (1-3) has a 4.68 ERA as he prepares for his first start in May. It has been a rough ride for a pitcher who was very good in his most recent start against the Cardinals but has not yet gotten into a groove which flows into several consecutive starts. The Reds are looking for high-level consistency from a pitcher who teases them with occasional glimpses of elite talent but has not put all the pieces together on an every-start, every-week basis.

Last Start: April 28 vs St Louis Cardinals — 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

Home Splits: 3 starts, 16 2/3 IP, 16 H, 9 R, 3 HR, 6 BB, 12 K

Here are the Nationals-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Reds Odds

Washington Nationals: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -102

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Reds

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: MASN (Nationals) | FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Reds)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

MacKenzie Gore is clearly a better pitcher than Nick Martinez. That's where this discussion starts and ends. The Reds are priced as the slight moneyline favorite, so you're getting great value with the Nats on the moneyline. Gore should be able to contain the Cincy offense and put his stamp on this game.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds played a terrible baseball game on Saturday. They are a better team than the Nats, which should overcome the disadvantage they have in the pitching matchup. This is a very good bounce-back spot for Cincinnati, a team which — being managed by Terry Francona — deserves a level of trust it did not have, and did not earn, one year ago.

Final Nationals-Reds Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Nats, but this game is a toss-up. Wait for a live play here.

Final Nationals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Nationals moneyline